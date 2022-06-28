Tom Sachs' Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe Returns (Soon)

This article was published on June 28 and updated on July 5.

Remember Tom Sachs' self-confessed "boring" shoes, the Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe? Well, they're already marked for a comeback with a two-piece selection of updated colorways because your sneaker rotation can never have too many low-key pairs.

How often does a sneaker designer agree with the harshest critics of one of their creations? On account of having not witnessed too many of these conversations, besides the late Virgil Abloh's interactions with some fans via Instagram regarding the Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows, I'm going to hazard a guess and say not very often.

That makes Tom Sachs a rare case. Plenty in the community, myself and News Editor Jake Silbert included, didn't hesitate to express how aesthetically boring the original release was. Thing is, Sachs agreed, so much so that the word permeated across the sneaker's release marketing.

Judging by social commentary, these feelings never really subsided, with many thinking the shoes should have been a general release or priced lower to match the energy of the marketing campaign.

Still, if you're keen on your dialed-back classics — or "dad shoes" as they're affectionately known (eyes on you, New Balance) — then you're probably down to welcome these new pairs with open arms.

Despite this, Nike is pushing forward with a sequel release with more pairs and new colorways dropping in due time.

But buyer beware: none of the colorways currently circulating online are accurate representations of the new General Purpose Shoes that Sachs and Nike are dropping later this summer.

Yep, those plain white and grey versions aren't legit. Shocking indeed but, sometimes, leakers don't have all the answers.