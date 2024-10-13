Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Slim Archival Sneaker Is Snazzy as Ever

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

After dusting off the Field General 82 sneaker, Nike is giving the retro shoe new life with a few incredibly stylish colorways.

The "Black/Sail" Field General starts off the pack strong. Sleek black leather covers the sneakers, even the perforated parts, while classic laces tie the sneakers together.

Nike's Field General 82 shoes then get a few pops of neutrals, with soft gray suede landing on the heel tab and sidewall Swooshes.

Of course, the Nike Field General sneaker concludes with those signature grooved gum soles, which pair nicely with creamy black leather uppers.

Nike Field General 92 sneakers have also appeared in several other dapper options. There's a fuzzy brown suede Field General sneaker, a white and baby pink leather iteration, and a quiet white shoe crafted with the traditional nylon material.

Nike's slender football shoe, aptly named after the year it was released, resurfaced earlier this year right in time for the low-sole sneaker takeover. Everywhere you look, a new adidas Sambas or ASICS Skyhand sneaker is coming out. Nike Field General and Killshot 2 sneakers are also part of the squad.

When Nike decided to bring the timeless sneaker back, the label re-released the Field General 82 in a classic white and red colorway. Though the refreshed silhouette may use more fashion-forward looks these days, it maintains the integrity of the OG Field General.

Nike created the Field General sneaker for football players back then, and even quarterbacks Dan Fouts and Archie Manning wore the pairs on game days.

Now that the Field General is back and more fashionable than ever before, the Swoosh sneaker is probably seeing fewer football fields and more Instagram 'fit pic posts.

