Inside Tory Burch's Purrrrrrfect Concept Store

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti
Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue got a little makeover recently thanks to Tory Burch and Humberto Leon. To show off her Spring 2024 collection, Burch partnered with Leon, of Opening Ceremony and KENZO fame, to help design a boutique concept store and it’s as much about the fashions as it is the interior design. 

Burch’s Spring 2024 collection is fairly classic Tory Burch but punched up a notch with a new Hoop dress, her Pierced mule, the Lee Radziwill Double Bag, and the new Kira Diamond Quilt Shoulder Bag, all carefully merchandised in the new cat-themed shop.

Burch let Leon go wildin' designing the shop, she says in a statement, if only because she appreciates the “tension” of working with someone as creative as Leon. 

Most anticipated by Burch devotees are the t-shirts and hoodies co-designed with Leon featuring the collection’s stand-out images of a cat, taken by portrait artist Walter Schels.

It’s Schels’ cat and mouse chase images that also adorn both the interior and exterior of the boutique, open for the remainder of the year. 

Comments on Burch’s official Instagram include plea after plea for the cat t-shirt that “can’t come soon enough” (now that the boutique is open, their prayers have an answer).

The shirt is wearable, yes, but it’s the frenetic energy of the animal that Schels captured in the portrait that really screams out at you, almost literally.

There are also culottes with Schels’ bunny portrait, that beg the question: do I need pants with a bunny on them?! (Yes)

Leon said in a statement that his whole inspo in collaborating with Burch on the new space centered on this sense of “why not.”

“We’re proposing different ways of wearing and styling clothing, making everything less precious, mixing runway with, for example, fleece. In your closet, everything is equal. Your concert T-shirt you got when you were 18 is as valuable as the latest runway piece.”

With a stop at Burch’s new Melrose boutique for a simple cat tee, now you can have both.

