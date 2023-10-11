It's Official: Data Says Tory Burch Is Back

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Tory Burch is back in a big way. The label's quiet rebrand has landed it a coveted spot on Lyst's Q3 fashion index, a ranking of the industry's hottest imprints and products.

According to the report, searches for Tory Burch are up 15 percent this quarter, likely thanks to its fresh, new feel — a facelift that had the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Lori Harvey sitting front row at the label's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.

Fittingly, Tory Burch is one Lyst's "Breakout Brands" of the quarter. Not bad for a 19-year-old label once considered the domain of Upper East Side moms.

Tory Burch has also created one of fashion's hottest products: its "pierced" mules land at sixth hottest product of Q3, right behind Birkenstock's ever-popular Arizona sandal.

As for number one? We've got the "Tabi Swiper" to thank — the hottest product of the quarter is Maison Margiela's Tabi Mary Jane, the "it-shoe" at the center of one woman's Tinder tale for the ages. (If you somehow haven't heard about the Tabi Swiper, here's a refresher.)

Other notable takeaways from Lyst's Q3 index: Miu Miu is fashion's hottest brand; Taylor Swift's New Balance 550s sent searches for the sneaker soaring 44 percent; Cos' quilted bag is this quarter's affordable favorite (in Q1, it was UNIQLO's $20 crossbody).

Head to Lyst's website for the rest of the platform's fashionable findings.