Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Mizuno's Trail Sneaker Just Got a Beautiful Summer-Ready Upgrade

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Thought Mizuno's trail shoes couldn't get better? Think again. And while you're at it, say hello to Mizuno's newest trail beauty: the Racer Trail SE shoe.

Hello, Mizuno Racer Trail SE. Just one glance at the Mizuno Racer Trail SE, the word "cool" almost instantly rolls off the tongue. Or maybe even "gosh, that's good-looking," as one social media commenter said in response to first looks at the revamped trail shoe. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Indeed, the Mizuno Racer Trail SE is an updated version of the Mizuno Racer Trail, last seen between 2022 and 2023. The OG Racer Trail shoe boasted this neat outdoor-ready setup, complete with airy layers, rugged charm, and a perfect chunky base. 

The old Racer Trail also came in some pretty stylish colorways, too (much like the brand's dad shoes).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The thing about the 2024 Racer Trail is that...it's not just the Racer Trail sneaker anymore. It's a sandal, too. Yes, you read that right. It's a sneaker-sandal!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Mizuno reimagined the Racer Trail's heel with a sandal-like setup, complete with a buckled strap detail for a more secure fit.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Mizuno Racer Trail SE also kissed the standard laces goodbye in exchange for more practical adjustable laces, truly embracing that gorpcore essence. 

Elsewhere on the Mizuno Racer Trail, you'll notice some borrowed features from the OG, particularly the breathable upper and that beefy sole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Mizuno Racer Trail SE arrives in excellent green, triple black, and brown colorways, some of which are schemes that dressed the previous Racer Trail. Nice. 

Right now, there's no word on when Mizuno's Racer Trail SE will be releasing globally (if at all). But one thing is for sure: Mizuno is well on its way to having a beautiful sneaker-sandal collection on its hands. 

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
BirkenstockArizona EVA Khaki
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Awake NYFloral Camp Shirt Green
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Multiple colors
Port TangerAddis Cardamom Acetate/Warm Olive Lens
$305.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Finally, a Beautiful Comeback for HOKA's Gloriously Gaudy Trail Sneaker
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
  • No Notes: This Summer-Ready Nike Air Force 1 Is Texturally Perfect
  • Nike's Killer Classic Just Got a Secretly Exquisite Upgrade
  • adidas' Seriously Suave Italian-Made Clogs Just Got More Stylish
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now