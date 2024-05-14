Mizuno's Trail Sneaker Just Got a Beautiful Summer-Ready Upgrade

Thought Mizuno's trail shoes couldn't get better? Think again. And while you're at it, say hello to Mizuno's newest trail beauty: the Racer Trail SE shoe.

Hello, Mizuno Racer Trail SE. Just one glance at the Mizuno Racer Trail SE, the word "cool" almost instantly rolls off the tongue. Or maybe even "gosh, that's good-looking," as one social media commenter said in response to first looks at the revamped trail shoe.

Indeed, the Mizuno Racer Trail SE is an updated version of the Mizuno Racer Trail, last seen between 2022 and 2023. The OG Racer Trail shoe boasted this neat outdoor-ready setup, complete with airy layers, rugged charm, and a perfect chunky base.

The old Racer Trail also came in some pretty stylish colorways, too (much like the brand's dad shoes).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The thing about the 2024 Racer Trail is that...it's not just the Racer Trail sneaker anymore. It's a sandal, too. Yes, you read that right. It's a sneaker-sandal!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Mizuno reimagined the Racer Trail's heel with a sandal-like setup, complete with a buckled strap detail for a more secure fit.

The Mizuno Racer Trail SE also kissed the standard laces goodbye in exchange for more practical adjustable laces, truly embracing that gorpcore essence.

Elsewhere on the Mizuno Racer Trail, you'll notice some borrowed features from the OG, particularly the breathable upper and that beefy sole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Mizuno Racer Trail SE arrives in excellent green, triple black, and brown colorways, some of which are schemes that dressed the previous Racer Trail. Nice.

Right now, there's no word on when Mizuno's Racer Trail SE will be releasing globally (if at all). But one thing is for sure: Mizuno is well on its way to having a beautiful sneaker-sandal collection on its hands.