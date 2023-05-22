Travis Barker Is an All-Black Outfit Mastermind

Travis Barker's style may be evolving, but one thing hasn't changed: his ability to mastermind a solid all-black outfit – while in mastermind world's Vans, at that.

A rainy Saturday in NYC called for a new stealthy display by the Blink-182 drummer, who is preparing to kick off a global tour with his bandmates soon.

Let's break down the look, shall we? Barker wore a NEIGHBORHOOD x Harley Davidson skull-bones jacket layered over a black hoodie. For the trousers, he naturally repped his own 23-year-old brand, Famous Stars and Stripes.

And again, for footwear, Barker opted for mastermind's Vans Authentic LX sneakers, which dropped back in April alongside some collaborative pyjamas (I would've kind of loved to see him in the pjs, to be honest).

Of course, Kourtney wasn't too far behind her partner. In fact, she walked beside Barker hand-in-hand, outfitted in a yellow Nike jersey, baggy jeans, and point-toe black heels.

Like Barker, we've also seen Kourtney's style shift, stepping more into the dark, punk-rock side — clearly a direct influence of her relationship with the drummer-smashing hubby.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian fashion effect — Balenciaga 'fits and, unfortunately, Dolce & Gabbana looks — has spilled into Barker's wardrobe.

Barker and the rest of Blink-182 take the stage on May 21 in Boston. The buildup for the tour alone was a stylish affair on Barker's part, courtesy of Demna's Vetements and Prada.

It has us wondering what's in store during the tour. Well, here's a hint: shirtless Barker isn't just for fashion shows (he rarely wears one while performing).