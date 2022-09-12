Shirtless Travis Barker Stole the Tommy Hilfiger Show

Ever since Tommy Hilfiger announced he’d be returning to this season’s New York Fashion Week following a three-year hiatus with a “phygital” runway, I’ve been racking my brain as to what the fuck a “phygital” runway might actually be.

Post-event and still not entirely sure what it is, everyone who's anyone graced the big occasion at Brooklyn’s rain-soaked Skyline Drive-In, including names like Julia Fox, Kate Moss, and Shawn Mendes, as well as PDA-obsessed loved-up newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Regardless of the show's excellence, the pouring rain was always going to make the occasion rememberable, if a little damp. That being said, if the show was wet, the Barkers’ ongoing PDA was wringing.

The weather did mean that the majority of on-lookers had to enjoy a new look Hilfiger via the comfort of humid plastic ponchos, while the Barkers – who arrived with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble – were a little more well-equipped for the rain.

Kourtney wore a TH x Richard Quinn monogram catsuit, a pair of shades, black heels, and matching purse, and sat alongside Travis (shirtless, of course) who embraced the big coat weather in an oversized TH x Richard Quinn Reversible Puffer jacket, shades, and a pair of big bastard boots.

If Barker’s look wasn’t enough to wet the lips of Hilfiger fanatics, the musician inexplicably hopped on stage to deliver a lesson in wet drumming for the show’s grand finale (fast forward to 13mins 20secs), which was kinda cool, if not a little cliché.

While Barker’s involvement in the big Tommy Hilfiger’s comeback show is just the latest in a string of viral moments to have happened at New York Fashion Week thus far, his on going penchant for big coats, as well as his determination to stay topless for as long as possible, is quite honestly admirable.

For that I doff my cap to him. *doffs*