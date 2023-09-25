Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Taylor Swift's New BF Is Everything She Ain't (Style-Wise)

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Taylor Swift is dating a new dude, apparently, and they seem like a real odd couple. Sure, Swift and Travis Kelce, her new guy in question, probably get along just fine but in terms of clothes alone, they're total opposites.

Dare to compare the outfits they wore during their first public outing on the evening of September 24, after Swift watched Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs clobber the Chicago Bears.

Kelce was unmissable, layering big sunglasses and chunky jewelry over a hyper-graphic Kidsuper suit laden. Meanwhile, Swift wore a tank top and hoodie in KC Chiefs colors, paired with a general release New Balance 550, a shoe so ordinary that it's actually kinda perfect for her.

This is not a Taylor takedown, though, Swifties...

It's just that, Taylor Swift's style is best described as.... normal? It's not that she looks bad but just that she typically dresses pretty plainly. There's nothing wrong with that! It's just not very adventurous and thus not very interesting.

Like, it's actually exciting to see Swift step out in a big shirt and loafers, which says a lot about her usual outfit. No hate! Just sayin'.

Travis Kelce is a fashionista by comparison.

He's a trendy fella, dipping into mohair cardigans and baggy suits as the occasion calls for it. In 2017, Kelce was lensed carrying armfuls of shopping bags out of Barneys (RIP). Dude loves to put it on.

Kelce is as drip-obsessed as Taylor Swift is fashion agnostic.

That doesn't necessarily mean his taste is better, per se — his Instagram handle is "Killa Trav," for crying out loud — but it does mean that he's more likely to turn out an interesting outfit than his paramour.

If someone was to say that Kelce outdresses Swift — at least in the sense that he dresses wild, she dresses mild — I'd say they have a case to be made.

Remember that we're comparing only one set of looks but, still, Kidsuper vs. NB 550? Apples and oranges.

If you were so inclined, you might say that he wears funky shirts, she wears T-shirts, he's cheer captain and she's on the bleachers (almost literally, in this case).

Either way, the surprise pairing of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proved remarkably viral, dominating the site once known as Twitter once Swifties and normal observers drank it in.

Everything was there: Swift watched the game from the skybox with Kelce's mom, of all people; the ridiculously photogenic pair were captured holding hands in the locker room; they left the stadium in a top-down convertible; Kelce apparently rented out a whole restaurant to dine in style.

This is the stuff tabloid dreams are made of.

Anyways, as different as Swift and Kelce's approach to fashion may be, that doesn't mean trouble for the newly-minted couple.

In fact, maybe it's a positive sign: after all, opposites attract.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Hug Me Thight Fleece Jack
Carne Bollente
$330
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo T
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-Quest 2
Salomon
$205
We Recommend
  • bape 101 feature2 A Bathing Ape nigo
    Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About BAPE (and Some Things You Didn't)
    • Style
  • hiking shoes
    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance
    • Style
  • ssense sale
    Take up to 70% off Nike, New Balance & More Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    New Balance Elevates The Dad Sneaker Movement, And Here Are The Best
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Taylor Swift Is Actually Kinda Dressin', for Once
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A model wears a yellow coat and unbuttoned cardigan from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 collection
    Sexed-up Office-Wear Is the Vibe For SS24
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Don't Walk, Run in NOCTA's Running Gear
    • Style
  • Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend, wears a black hat and patterned shirt
    Taylor Swift's New BF Is Everything She Ain't (Style-Wise)
    • Style
  • Joopiter nike supreme sbs
    EXCLUSIVE: Super-Rare Supreme Dunks Crash Land at JOOPITER
    • Sneakers
  • a look at the NEEDLES x ASICS sneaker collab
    NEEDLES’ ASICS Are Too Cool for School
    • Sneakers
  • G-SHOCK & League of Legends collaborative watches, including a Jinx-themed timepiece
    League of Legends Finally Got the $1,100 Watch It Deserves
    • Watches
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023