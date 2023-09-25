Taylor Swift's New BF Is Everything She Ain't (Style-Wise)

Taylor Swift is dating a new dude, apparently, and they seem like a real odd couple. Sure, Swift and Travis Kelce, her new guy in question, probably get along just fine but in terms of clothes alone, they're total opposites.

Dare to compare the outfits they wore during their first public outing on the evening of September 24, after Swift watched Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs clobber the Chicago Bears.

Kelce was unmissable, layering big sunglasses and chunky jewelry over a hyper-graphic Kidsuper suit laden. Meanwhile, Swift wore a tank top and hoodie in KC Chiefs colors, paired with a general release New Balance 550, a shoe so ordinary that it's actually kinda perfect for her.

This is not a Taylor takedown, though, Swifties...

It's just that, Taylor Swift's style is best described as.... normal? It's not that she looks bad but just that she typically dresses pretty plainly. There's nothing wrong with that! It's just not very adventurous and thus not very interesting.

Like, it's actually exciting to see Swift step out in a big shirt and loafers, which says a lot about her usual outfit. No hate! Just sayin'.

Travis Kelce is a fashionista by comparison.

He's a trendy fella, dipping into mohair cardigans and baggy suits as the occasion calls for it. In 2017, Kelce was lensed carrying armfuls of shopping bags out of Barneys (RIP). Dude loves to put it on.

Kelce is as drip-obsessed as Taylor Swift is fashion agnostic.

That doesn't necessarily mean his taste is better, per se — his Instagram handle is "Killa Trav," for crying out loud — but it does mean that he's more likely to turn out an interesting outfit than his paramour.

If someone was to say that Kelce outdresses Swift — at least in the sense that he dresses wild, she dresses mild — I'd say they have a case to be made.

Remember that we're comparing only one set of looks but, still, Kidsuper vs. NB 550? Apples and oranges.

If you were so inclined, you might say that he wears funky shirts, she wears T-shirts, he's cheer captain and she's on the bleachers (almost literally, in this case).

Either way, the surprise pairing of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proved remarkably viral, dominating the site once known as Twitter once Swifties and normal observers drank it in.

Everything was there: Swift watched the game from the skybox with Kelce's mom, of all people; the ridiculously photogenic pair were captured holding hands in the locker room; they left the stadium in a top-down convertible; Kelce apparently rented out a whole restaurant to dine in style.

This is the stuff tabloid dreams are made of.

Anyways, as different as Swift and Kelce's approach to fashion may be, that doesn't mean trouble for the newly-minted couple.

In fact, maybe it's a positive sign: after all, opposites attract.