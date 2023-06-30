Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
No Charges For Travis Scott Over Fatal Astroworld Tragedy

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

A grand jury in Texas has decided against charging Travis Scott following the deadly crowd surge that killed 10 people at the Astroworld music festival almost two years ago.

Scott, who launched Astroworld alongside Live Nation back in 2018, was performing to a 50,000-strong crowd on November 5, 2021, when panic broke out midway through after attendees began pressing towards the front of the stage following Drake's on-stage arrival.

It has also been reported that the grand jury also decided not to indict others involved in the festival’s planning, including chief of security John Junnell and festival director Brett Silberstein.

23 people in total, including 11 patients in cardiac arrest, were taken to nearby hospitals that evening, with roughly 300 treated for injuries at NRG Park, the festival's venue.

Scheduled to be a two-day festival, Astroworld 2021 was cut short following the tragedy and the confirmation of ten deaths by compressive asphyxiation.

"It is tragic that 10 innocent people were killed while trying to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

"But a tragedy isn't always a crime, and not every death is a homicide. No criminal charges will be filed in the incident," a statement by Ogg's office read.

Despite the decision on June 29, Travis Scott still faces multiple civil suits stemming from the fatal Houston show.

