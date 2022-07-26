Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Travis Scott Returns to the Festival Stage in New AJ1 Lows

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

It's official, Travis Scott is back on the festival stage. Following an 8 months hiatus (with litterings of one-off shows recently, including two upcoming shows at London's O2 arena) from large-scale music festivals as a result of last year's Astroworld tragedy, Travis took to the stage for a surprise performance alongside Future at Rolling Loud Miami on July 23.

Fans were completely taken by surprise and thrown into a frenzy as the duo performed two of their collaborative tracks before Scott went into a medley of tracks that included favorites like "Antidote" and "Goosebumps."

Unsurprisingly, the performance has left a lasting impression on fans after the extended break and has remained a hot topic on social media for the past couple of days – but it's not all about the star's return to the stage, but also what he wore. On his feet, that is.

If you want to get the ragers and sneakerheads alike talking, you need only spotlight a new pair of Cactus Jack Nikes or Jordans. On this occasion, it's a new pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows.

Although Nike went on pause with these releases during the hiatus, with the Air Trainer 1 and a handful of restocks earlier this summer bringing that break to an end, their hype never faltered. Just last week, the latest colorway of Travis' AJ1 Low hit the market and sold out at pace, paving the way for this latest look.

Appearing freakishly similar to the recently released "Reverse Mocha" pair, this new look matches light-colored overlays with black underlays, resulting in what you could describe as an elevated "Panda" Dunk Low. According to rumors, these may well be a F&F pair, but only time will tell.

