All it took was a little hush money to get Donald Trump arrested. Of his many wrongdoings, which range from serious transgressions like stacking anti-choice justices in the Supreme Court to fluff like his stance on Diet Coke, it ended up being one of his quietest crimes that took him down a peg — go figure.

On April 4, Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan court, having been arrested (sans handcuffs) for allegations of paying out money to former sex worker Stormy Daniels back in 2016.

The 76-year-old former US President has made the most of his high-profile indictment for 34 separate charges (Trump pleaded not guilty to all of them), using the opportunity to fundraise for his ongoing 2024 Presidential campaign and claim not only innocence but an entire mistrial levied against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump has particularly railed against Bragg across his own social media site, bemoaning the DA's "witch hunt." A grand jury voted to bring the charges against Trump back on March 30.

The arraignment has incited spontaneous protests in front of Trump Tower on New York's 5th Avenue, one of the most visible Trump properties in the world. That's where Trump was laying in wait until his arraignment on the 4th. After the court date, he immediately flew back to his base in South Florida.

According to reports, there were about 300 Trump supporters and 150 anti-Trump demonstrators outside Trump Tower on April 4.

Trump has done plenty of objectionable wrong his time in office and you can read plenty about that all over the place, from his lack of substantial achievements to his tenure of terrible decisions but since we generally talk clothes here, it'd be remiss to not mention his awful outfits.

To be clear, Trump is an objectionable chauvinist but it's easy to fall into the weeds when discussing his rampant mishandlings of government and power.

And this is not an exhaustive history, either.

So instead, let's indulge in requisite guffaws over the tape that Trump once used to fasten his tie and the way that his (presumably bespoke and quite expensive) Brioni suits sagged off his ample frame. It's something we can universally agree on, no matter how much you love or hate the guy: Trump always looked awful.

Compared to, say, Obama — again, like the guy or not, Obama can wear clothes — Trump just looks all the more worse.

Regardless of how the trial ends, Trump will still be rich, powerful, influential, and beloved to a not-so-insignificant swath of the American population. It's all part of the 24-cycle, exhausting news cycle that Trump perpetually dominates.

But, if it's any solace, whatever happens, Trump will always be fabulously, terribly dressed and that's something you don't need to litigate.