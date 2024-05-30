TwoJeys x ZARA's Collaboration Embraces the Cowboy Aesthetic

Barcelona-based jewelry start up TwoJeys have come together with ZARA on a unique capsule collection including the signature hand-tooled jewelry TwoJeys is famous for with additional ready-to-wear pieces and accessories to complement the capsule. Biel Juste Calduch and Joan Margarit, the brand's founders, have worked closely with the ZARA design team to develop a collection of clothing and accessories designed to show the intersection of iconic US motor culture and Western equestrian heritage. We caught up with the duo before the launch event in LA event held at the Sunset Ranch in the Hollywood hills this week to chat jewelry, the brand and how the collaboration came to life.

TwoJeys x ZARA

What initially inspired the collection with Zara and how did the collaboration come about?

We were approached by several large retailers and always said no, but this time, we felt ZARA was the right partner to expand our universe through different categories, not just jewelry. Our inspiration remains rooted in the same energy as when we started, but now it's more mature as the brand has evolved over the last four years. The energy behind our designs stays the same—motorsport, vintage, old tobacco brands, Western influences. From day one, we've envisioned this "contemporary cowboy," blending all our sources of inspiration to create one unique world. The contrasts between elements like bikes and horses make this world special. It's beautiful to see both worlds coexisting.

There’s a strong Western theme in the collection and campaign, were there any artists or photographers you drew inspiration from when creating the prints and logos?

No, there weren't any specific artists or photographers involved. It was more about the pieces themselves than any graphics on them. The patterns, the functionality of the products, the cuts, the distressed look, the jewelry throughout the collection, and the washed and destroyed feel of some pieces symbolize the history behind them. It's the same feeling you get when you see a tire after a race or a 40-year-old car that has crossed the desert. That touch and feel were key for us, and it's evident throughout the entire collection. We've always focused on building our unique approach rather than following trends. But as I mentioned before, it's exciting to blend contemporary, modern touches to enhance our vision.

1 / 1 TwoJeys x ZARA

What started the love of the Americana aesthetic in your designs?

When we started, we took a road trip from LA to Vegas and ended up in Palm Springs for a festival. During those days, we saw different landscapes that inspired us greatly. It felt like we were seeing everything we'd watched in movies; it almost felt like being in one. This has always been an inspiration for us. From Tarantino, Fast and Furious, Michael Jordan, to old tobacco brands, biggie, skate culture.. all these Iconic moments, they've always been references for us.

How did you two meet? Start the brand?

We met through a mutual friend. At that time, Joan was in his first year at university, and Biel was too, while he was also modeling. During the next year, we worked on social media as talents but we knew our personal profiles had a ceiling. We wanted to create something different and approach things differently from what we were seeing. Before the trip that started everything, we were preparing for it, and we knew where to buy tees, sunglasses, pants, shoes—everything but jewelry. It was always a challenge to find jewelry that suited our needs, so we decided to make our own. What started as a hobby soon became something real. We began to take it seriously, treating our community like family, approaching our product differently from traditional players, and communicating our vision like a movie. So since that day our mission is clear, to become the top of mind jewelry brand focused on men.

The collection includes "nicely" worn leather Moto boots, saddle bags, cowhide mules, printed jean jackets, a mix of the very trending “dirty” denim, and vintage inspired athletic jerseys. The TwoJeys signature two stars makes an appearance on classic tanks and monogram T’s. Tooled leather belts inlaid with stars or sturdily crafted cowboy buckles and classic garments in faded knits and jersey are textured, frayed, washed and weathered to reflect the perfect aged vintage cowboy aesthetic. Glen Luchford lensed the campaign starring Iris Law and Evan Mock alongside past Highsnob model face Carlisle Aikens. Shot in the desert there's an ode to Americana roadside adventure as well as that core Western inspo throughout continuing TwoJeys and fashion world’s love of all things Cowboy (Carter thanks to Miss Bey). The collection will be available June 3rd online at Zara.com and ZARA stores.