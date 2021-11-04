Remember Peter Rabbit? JW Anderson & UNIQLO Do

Brand: JW Anderson x UNIQLO

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Online at UNIQLO's website

Release Date: December 3

Editor's Notes: Remember Peter Rabbit, the anthropomorphic bunny with an insatiable appetite?

For Jonathan Anderson's latest UNIQLO team-up, the designer looked to Beatrix Potter, the English writer and conservationist behind delightful children's book characters including Mr. Rabbit, Jemima Puddle Duck, Miss Moppit, and Tom Kitten.

Anderson and UNIQLO interpret Potter's idyllic countryside settings as cozy separates including tartan-accented fleece zip-ups, chunky knit cardigans, and quilted jackets.

Tartan pajamas and accouterments including pillows and wool blankets add to the collection's homey feel.

And of course, Potter's furry friends make an appearance. Peter Rabbit and his fashionable cousin, Benjamin Rabbit, are printed on oversized T-shirts and pullover sweatshirts.

"For me, this collection was about welcoming the season," Anderson said. "I wanted something that felt very autumnal, like an autumn day in the British countryside."

Indeed, his latest feels like a warm hug — figuratively speaking.

Besides the collection's snug fabrics, its nostalgic inspiration is totally comforting. There's something about remembering our favorite childhood books that, in the words of Marie Kondo, "sparks joy."

In fact, I'd love to see more of the same. An Eloise at The Plaza fashion collab perhaps? Or a Rainbow Fish collection? The Story of Ferdinand was a favorite of mine, too.

Sure, it sounds cheesy, but sometimes it's nice to take a step back from the seriousness of fashion and remember what life was like back when our parents chose our outfits for us.