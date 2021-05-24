Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Shop Our Top Picks from UNIQLO x Futura Laboratories

Written by Alek Rose in Style

We've all taken a more serious look at exercise over the past year, having been forced to spend the majority of our time indoors. It’s not just us, either, with labels of all kinds placing a closer focus on activewear. On the heels of Off-White™’s dedicated activewear collection, UNIQLO announced a collaborative capsule with New York artist Futura. UNIQLO x Futura Laboratories just dropped and it’s got us planning our next workout.

Founded in 1997, Futura Laboratories is a design agency created by Futura2000. Futura’s graffiti-rooted artworks are no stranger to the world of fashion, having been the centerpiece of collections with Supreme and a slew of exclusive Nike designs. His instantly recognizable style comes in the form of atoms for UNIQLO x Futura Laboratories’ new drop.

“I really gravitated to the circle, and from the circle came the atom. It’s like the center of everything; the universe, our biology, all of it,” explains Futura. In signature, sketched style, Futura’s atoms detail UNIQLO DRY-EX garments from T-shirts to shorts, towels, and caps in tonal or contrasting hues.

Shop UNIQLO x Futura Laboratories here

Shop our top picks from UNIQLO x Futura Laboratories below.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
DRY-EX Crewneck T-Shirt
$20
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
DRY-EX Half-Zip T-Shirt
$30
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
DRY-EX Shorts
$25
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
Towel
$15
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
Towel
$15
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
Cap
$20

