We've all taken a more serious look at exercise over the past year, having been forced to spend the majority of our time indoors. It’s not just us, either, with labels of all kinds placing a closer focus on activewear. On the heels of Off-White™’s dedicated activewear collection, UNIQLO announced a collaborative capsule with New York artist Futura. UNIQLO x Futura Laboratories just dropped and it’s got us planning our next workout.

Founded in 1997, Futura Laboratories is a design agency created by Futura2000. Futura’s graffiti-rooted artworks are no stranger to the world of fashion, having been the centerpiece of collections with Supreme and a slew of exclusive Nike designs. His instantly recognizable style comes in the form of atoms for UNIQLO x Futura Laboratories’ new drop.

“I really gravitated to the circle, and from the circle came the atom. It’s like the center of everything; the universe, our biology, all of it,” explains Futura. In signature, sketched style, Futura’s atoms detail UNIQLO DRY-EX garments from T-shirts to shorts, towels, and caps in tonal or contrasting hues.

Shop our top picks from UNIQLO x Futura Laboratories below.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.