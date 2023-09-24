Watch This: Usher's Going to the Super Bowl

This just in: Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas.

Usher broke the news on Sunday morning, September 24, sharing an Apple Music teaser of himself. In the graphic, Usher grins with custom, diamond-encrusted "LVIII" grills, all the while picking his teeth with an even more embellished gold toothpick.

He wore some trippy shades, too.

Additional teasers enlisted stars like Kim Kardashian (um, sure!), Deion Sanders, and Odell Beckham Jr. for announcements, splicing their calls with Usher's famous phone call from his "Confessions, Pt. II" video.

With Roc Nation handling halftime affairs, we've seen some pretty legendary performances in the past few years. Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige (and that was just one show). Rihanna's bump-tastic performance. Now, we've got Usher, baby.

Fans can expect Usher to take the stage on February 11, 2024, at Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium. Wonder if he'll pull another unBEYlievable prank on us.

We're expecting the musician to not only perform his greatest hits like "Yeah!" and hopefully "O.M.G," but we're also expecting some stylish looks.

Usher is quite the dresser. Whether on stage or making a public appearance, the music artist is almost always outfitted with a clean, dapper look.

On top of a suave Bianca Saunders moment at the Met Gala, he's also been known to serve tonal goodness and leather excellence, courtesy of names like Rick Owens, Off-White™, and Hermès. It's safe to say the same fashionable energy will follow for his big headlining slot.

Usher recently extended his highly-applauded Las Vegas residency until the end of 2023 (his last show is December 2).

Well, get comfy in Vegas, Usher. We'll see you again in five months.