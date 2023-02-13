And Just Like That...Rihanna Is Back, Baby

With all hits and no special guests, Rihanna came, saw, and conquered the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show.

Congrats as in order for Mama Fenty as Rihanna turned her big return to the stage into the best baby reveal yet, announcing her second pregnancy to the world with a growing red bump (her team confirmed the news).

Tummy-first, Rihanna found herself suspended in the air on a floating platform and even pausing to touch her makeup mid-show — using Fenty Beauty, of course (the grind never stops).

Rihanna's Super Bowl spectacle saw the musician bless our ears with hits like "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been," "Only Girl in the World," and "Rude Boy."

She also performed "All of the Lights" and "Run This Town," which left fans eagerly scanning the stage for a Jay-Z — or even Kanye — appearance. However, this halftime show was a one-woman show, baby.

Of course, the style icon delivered a stunning look for her highly-anticipated performance, swaddling her bump in a custom Loewe and flexing MM6's Salomon Cross sneakers on-foot.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines, an equally-stylish A$AP Rocky rooted for his megastar girlfriend. Even when they're not side by side, they're still the most fly couple in the room.

And we knew Adele wasn't going to miss this moment by her gal pal.

Though there was no mention of a tour, album, or even a new single, the Fenty Bowl was just what we needed to quench our thirsts after a 6-year drought.

Rihanna broke the internet when she announcing her headlining slot back in September, and, now fresh off the stage, she's done it again.

Seriously, Twitter went down for a few minutes following the bad gal's performance. So, yeah, she truly shut it down.