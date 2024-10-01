Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Advanced Outdoor Shoe Is Looking Devilishly Handsome (Again)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The outdoor aesthetic continues to rule the sneaker space, and it's got even skateboarding brands like Vans whipping up beautiful models fit for Mother Nature.

Earlier this year, we met Vans' MTE Crosspath sneaker, the label's most advanced trail sneaker. According to Vans, it's both easy on the eyes and ready for pretty much any outdoor scenario.

Shop Vans

The Crosspath, which comes in low and mid-cut models, advances the trend of looking good in the wilderness with the actual outdoor-proof construction.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Yep, Vans' Crosspath backs up its outdoorsy look with a protective upper that's water-repellent and brings fresh air to the foot for breathability. The most stunning detail, the sole, offers not only a trendy, chunked-up look but an excellent grip for multiple grounds.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, Vans wraps its hiking-style design up in classic skate shoe energy. The Crosspath feels like the brand's classic Old Skool or even SK8 gone trail shoe.

Vans
1 / 5

Vans Crosspath already saw plenty of solid colorways during its debut era, and it only gets better from here.

On October 1, Vans will launch six new fall-worthy options for its Crosspath shoe, including all-black, purple, teal, grey, and chocolate brown. The newest batch of Crosspath sneakers will be available on Vans' website in both low and mid versions.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vans continues to spread its wings beyond the skate shoe realm, dabbling in boat shoe territory and even joining fashion's ongoing mule-ment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Vans' MTE line covers the label's more outdoor efforts, as evident with its stunning Crosspath shoes. And it's doing so with admirably rugged ease.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
New Balance1906R Marshland
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
GramicciCheckered Stance Shirt Sierra Check Navy
$145.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Multiple colors
And WanderSil Sacoche Yellow
$120.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Most Progressive Trail Sneaker Is Also Its Most Fire
    • Sneakers
  • Boardslides and Bankshots: Vans Heads North For The Bunt Jam 2024
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
  • BAPE & Vans' Skate Shoes Prove Great Collabs Can Be Simple
    • Sneakers
  • Vans' New Hiking-Style Shoe Is Stylishly Stocky
    • Sneakers
  • Even Vans' Skate Shoes Are Getting Crocheted Now
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • When Did adidas' Super Shoes Also Become Super Stylish?
    • Sneakers
  • The Most Classic Nike Skate Shoe Has Never Looked So Plush (Literally)
    • Sneakers
  • What's Going On With BLACKPINK's Lisa & Frédéric Arnault?
    • Style
  • Cordura Fabric Makes New Balance’s Retro Running Shoe Tough
    • Sneakers
  • JW Anderson & UNIQLO FW24, For the Swaggy Fisherman
    • Style
  • Bednark Studio is Reimagining the Every Day Through Experiential Activations
    • Art & Design
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now