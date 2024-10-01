Vans' Advanced Outdoor Shoe Is Looking Devilishly Handsome (Again)

The outdoor aesthetic continues to rule the sneaker space, and it's got even skateboarding brands like Vans whipping up beautiful models fit for Mother Nature.

Earlier this year, we met Vans' MTE Crosspath sneaker, the label's most advanced trail sneaker. According to Vans, it's both easy on the eyes and ready for pretty much any outdoor scenario.

The Crosspath, which comes in low and mid-cut models, advances the trend of looking good in the wilderness with the actual outdoor-proof construction.

Yep, Vans' Crosspath backs up its outdoorsy look with a protective upper that's water-repellent and brings fresh air to the foot for breathability. The most stunning detail, the sole, offers not only a trendy, chunked-up look but an excellent grip for multiple grounds.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Of course, Vans wraps its hiking-style design up in classic skate shoe energy. The Crosspath feels like the brand's classic Old Skool or even SK8 gone trail shoe.

Vans 1 / 5

Vans Crosspath already saw plenty of solid colorways during its debut era, and it only gets better from here.

On October 1, Vans will launch six new fall-worthy options for its Crosspath shoe, including all-black, purple, teal, grey, and chocolate brown. The newest batch of Crosspath sneakers will be available on Vans' website in both low and mid versions.

Vans continues to spread its wings beyond the skate shoe realm, dabbling in boat shoe territory and even joining fashion's ongoing mule-ment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Vans' MTE line covers the label's more outdoor efforts, as evident with its stunning Crosspath shoes. And it's doing so with admirably rugged ease.