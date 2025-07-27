This Gorgeously Textured Skate Shoe Is Vans' Idea of a Trail Sneaker

Vans is quietly one of the sneaker industry's most versatile brands. It's not just skate shoes coming from Vans these days, it's boat shoes, it's suede slippers, it's wool-wrapped sneakers.

And, yes, Vans also does trail shoes. Made from skate shoes, of course.

The Vans Old Skool 36 FM is a surprisingly sharp trail shoe made out of the classic skate sneaker silhouette, reappearing here in a premium green knit.

Whereas most of Vans' signature skate shoes epitomize sleek sneaks the Old Skool 36 FM is a slightly beefy but still streamlined all-purpose shoe with more than enough meat to handle it all.

It's skateable, sure, but Vans had this sneaker in mind for all manner of activities, including regular ol' strolling and even hiking.

Maybe not hardcore backpacking but for a casual trek, the Old Skool 36 FM can likely take care of business.

With a supremely subtle but still tasteful green knit upper, a matching treaded sole unit, and just a touch of contrast coming from the shiny Jazz Stripe and white laces, this iteration of the Old Skool 36 FM is particularly handsome.

And that it's part of Vans' Premium sub-label signifies the substance beneath the style.

Available on Vans Premiums' website for $125, the Old Skool 36 FM is not destined to become as famous as its namesake. But that won't stop it from being a downright solid all-purpose sneaker.

