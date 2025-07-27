Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Gorgeously Textured Skate Shoe Is Vans' Idea of a Trail Sneaker

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

Vans is quietly one of the sneaker industry's most versatile brands. It's not just skate shoes coming from Vans these days, it's boat shoes, it's suede slippers, it's wool-wrapped sneakers.

And, yes, Vans also does trail shoes. Made from skate shoes, of course.

Shop Vans

The Vans Old Skool 36 FM is a surprisingly sharp trail shoe made out of the classic skate sneaker silhouette, reappearing here in a premium green knit.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whereas most of Vans' signature skate shoes epitomize sleek sneaks the Old Skool 36 FM is a slightly beefy but still streamlined all-purpose shoe with more than enough meat to handle it all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It's skateable, sure, but Vans had this sneaker in mind for all manner of activities, including regular ol' strolling and even hiking.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Maybe not hardcore backpacking but for a casual trek, the Old Skool 36 FM can likely take care of business.

With a supremely subtle but still tasteful green knit upper, a matching treaded sole unit, and just a touch of contrast coming from the shiny Jazz Stripe and white laces, this iteration of the Old Skool 36 FM is particularly handsome.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And that it's part of Vans' Premium sub-label signifies the substance beneath the style.

Available on Vans Premiums' website for $125, the Old Skool 36 FM is not destined to become as famous as its namesake. But that won't stop it from being a downright solid all-purpose sneaker.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
37.53838.5
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
3940

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Next-Level Skate Shoe Has No Business Being This Clean
  • This Top-Tier Color-Blocked Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
  • Footwear’s Future-Forward Fantasy: Vans is Looking Ahead with the New Old Skool 36 FM
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
What To Read Next
  • This Gorgeously Textured Skate Shoe Is Vans' Idea of a Trail Sneaker
  • The Queen of Quiet Luxury Is Starting to Make Some Noise
  • The One Thing Polo Does Better Than Prep? Prep by the Beach (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Gorgeous Slip-on Air Max Sneaker for a Beautiful French City
  • One of Fashion's Foremost Geniuses Goes Solo (Again)
  • Jordan's Next Great Sneaker Is a Full-on Dad Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now