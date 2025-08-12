Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Beautiful Tweed "Chanel" Vans Skate Shoe Enters the Chat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans has gone "Chanel" again.

The skate shoe brand has released a pink premium Old Skool sneaker featuring a multicolored tweed upper, smooth suede toe box, and crisp white leather SideStripe.

It's yet another Chanel-coded Old Skool sneaker. Whereas an ultra-rare Chanel messenger bag inspired a previous effort, the latest Vans shoes channel the energy of the luxury brand's iconic tweed pieces.

The tweed Old Skool sneaker is currently up for grabs on BSTN and Vans' websites for $100. But I'd act fast, as some sizes are already gone.

No surprises there, as the brand's Chanel-inspired Old Skool "Souvenir" sneaker sold out in the blink of an eye last month.

There will be another chance to cop them when the second colorway arrives later this year.

At least we have this pretty pink tweed "Chanel" Vans shoe in the meantime. Well, for now.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
