Vans Quietly Prettified a Skate Icon

Vans has given the Old Skool the "Chou Chou" treatment, basically prettifying its mega-classic skate shoe.

In true Chou Chou fashion, Vans' Old Skool sneaker appears with lacy trims throughout, including a delicate take on Vans' signature Sidestripe.

Underneath the lace-style touches, the shoe features crisp, premium leather. Basically, this version of the Old Skool is not only cutesy but secretly luxurious.

Vans' Old Skool Premium Chou Chou comes in two colorways, including "Marshmallow White" and "Racing Red," both of which are now available on the brand's website for $110.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Old Skool joins a few other "Chou Chou" Vans models, including some extremely balletcore Mary Janes, super-flat versions included.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty