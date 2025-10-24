Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans Quietly Prettified a Skate Icon

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans has given the Old Skool the "Chou Chou" treatment, basically prettifying its mega-classic skate shoe.

In true Chou Chou fashion, Vans' Old Skool sneaker appears with lacy trims throughout, including a delicate take on Vans' signature Sidestripe.

Shop Vans

Underneath the lace-style touches, the shoe features crisp, premium leather. Basically, this version of the Old Skool is not only cutesy but secretly luxurious.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vans' Old Skool Premium Chou Chou comes in two colorways, including "Marshmallow White" and "Racing Red," both of which are now available on the brand's website for $110.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Old Skool joins a few other "Chou Chou" Vans models, including some extremely balletcore Mary Janes, super-flat versions included.

Shop Vans

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Velvety, Vintage-Flavored Vans With a Dash of Parisian Luxury
  • These Nicely Faded Leather Vans Are Top-Tier Skate Shoes
  • A Beautiful Tweed "Chanel" Vans Skate Shoe Enters the Chat
  • *The* Iconic Vans Skate Shoe Is Looking Expensive (& Breezy)
  • An Old School Vans Banger Gone Luxe & Backless
What To Read Next
  • UGG x sacai Take NYC: Inside the Feel House Soirée With Ferg and Stefon Diggs
  • Cleotrapa Wants to Be New York’s Next Hip-Hop Great
  • Nike's Most Rugged, Hiking-Ready Dad Shoe Is a Poet Now
  • You Can Still Thrash in Vans Buttery Smooth Suede Loafers
  • Vans Quietly Prettified a Skate Icon
  • Giving Regular Watches the Finger
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now