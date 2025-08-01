Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans' Flattest Sneaker Is Now Also Its Cutest

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Vans’ flattest skate sneaker just morphed into a Mary Jane. Not the tap-dancing, school-recital kind, but a low-slung, sporty, strapped-up hybrid sneaker. 

The Mary Jane Super LowPro takes one of Vans’ leanest profiles, the track-inspired LowPro, itself a riff on the vintage Serio 84, and reworks it into something featherweight, grippy, and undeniably pretty. 

Two thin velcro straps arc across the leather upper, while embroidery and crochet lace overlays soften the edges. There’s a padded collar, but a barely-there lining.

A classic gum rubber waffle outsole, but also an EVA wedge midsole. The tension is deliberate.

This is balletcore colliding with sportswear.

But instead of canceling each other out, they stick the landing. It’s equal parts athletic and soft, the halfway point between a track spike and a ballet slipper. Vans’ signature SideStripe appears here as delicate threadwork.

Once a niche silhouette, the Mary Jane now sits comfortably next to Miu Miu’s flats, Sandy Liang’s doll-like steppers, and Simone Rocha’s platform Crocs, part of a broader wave of soft-power sneakers styled for the street. And you can count luxe Vans Mary Janes as part of that list. 

The new pink mesh Vans Mary Jane Super LowPro is available now on the Vans website for $120.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
