A Safe Pair of Impossible, Beautiful, Blue Suede Vans Skate Shoes

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

The Vans Safe Low is back, barely.

Originally dropped in 2023 as part of the Vans Skateboarding x Palace collab, the Safe Low sneaker has quietly become one of the best under-the-radar skate shoe silhouettes in recent memory. 

This summer, Palace team riders Rory Milanes and Danny Brady brought back the specially designed sneaker with some subtle personal touches: Rory’s in crisp white leather with art by longtime collaborator John Knight, and Danny’s in baby blue suede, the kind of shade that feels ripped from a ‘90s windbreaker.

Tech-wise, they hit all the marks. Vulcanized sole, ghillie laces, sock bootie fit, and a shape pulled from deep in the Vans archive, with some nice suede leather sitting on top of that sole. 

But wearing them is one thing. Getting them? That’s the real trick.

There’s no SNKRS-style countdown. No raffle. No fanfare. Just that classic Palace-style rollout: blink and you missed it. 

Copping a pair feels like trying to score Ben & Jerry’s SB Dunks from a few years back. Most shops are already sold out, and the only remaining pairs are floating around skate stores in Europe, with rumors pointing to a small stash in Brussels as store exclusives.

In other words? Good luck.

Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
