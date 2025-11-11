Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans’ Slip-On Shoe Looks Weirdly Good as a Laceless Weatherproof Boot

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
vans
1 / 5

Cold weather? No problem for Vans’ Slip-On anymore.

The Vans Mid-Slip Insulated Shoe is the latest from the brand’s Made for the Elements line, the same weather-ready family that’s turned Vans’ Old Skool, Sk8-Hi, and Mountain Mid into all-season staples.

Shop Vans

Only this time, Vans brings that all-season formula to its easiest silhouette.

This all-black slip-on keeps things simple: leather and suede finished with a water-repellent coat, a touch of insulation for warmth, and a grippy outsole built for slick sidewalks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It’s Vans’ Mid-Slip shoe may look calm and low-key but handles chaos just fine.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Vans has been training for this moment. The Old Skool GORE-TEX made waterproof skate shoes look effortless, the Sk8-Hi Waterproof Insulated brought boot-level toughness to thrasher footwear, and the Mountain Mid proved a sneaker could wade through rain without losing its ollie cool. 

Available now on Vans’ website for $120, the Mid-Slip Insulated is the kind of sneaker you can throw on without checking the forecast, practical, unfussy, and still unmistakably Vans in design.

For a brand born under California sun, weatherproofing has become second nature. The Mid-Slip Insulated Shoe proves Vans doesn’t need blue skies to stay cool or dry.

Shop New Arrivals
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Luxuriously Studded Skate Shoe Is Punk Granny Couture
  • Vans' Suave Non-Skate Sneaker Is So Flat It Collapsed Into a Slipper
  • Vans' Best Skate Shoe Was Already Perfect. Now, It's Indestructible
  • Vans’ Bejeweled Skate Shoe Is a Delicious Marshmallow-Flavored Gem
What To Read Next
  • Vans’ Slip-On Shoe Looks Weirdly Good as a Laceless Weatherproof Boot
  • Salomon’s Cozy Corduroy Trail Mule Is Anything But Functional
  • Even When Playing It Safe, Nike’s Leather Air Max Is a Fiery Stunner
  • Nike’s Absurdly Clean Air Force 1 Is the Perfect Blue Sneaker
  • adidas' All-Timer Tennis Shoe Looks Better as a Slipper (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas’ Next Great Flat Sneaker Is Extra Special
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now