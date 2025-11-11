Vans’ Slip-On Shoe Looks Weirdly Good as a Laceless Weatherproof Boot

Cold weather? No problem for Vans’ Slip-On anymore.

The Vans Mid-Slip Insulated Shoe is the latest from the brand’s Made for the Elements line, the same weather-ready family that’s turned Vans’ Old Skool, Sk8-Hi, and Mountain Mid into all-season staples.

Only this time, Vans brings that all-season formula to its easiest silhouette.

This all-black slip-on keeps things simple: leather and suede finished with a water-repellent coat, a touch of insulation for warmth, and a grippy outsole built for slick sidewalks.

It’s Vans’ Mid-Slip shoe may look calm and low-key but handles chaos just fine.

Vans has been training for this moment. The Old Skool GORE-TEX made waterproof skate shoes look effortless, the Sk8-Hi Waterproof Insulated brought boot-level toughness to thrasher footwear, and the Mountain Mid proved a sneaker could wade through rain without losing its ollie cool.

Available now on Vans’ website for $120, the Mid-Slip Insulated is the kind of sneaker you can throw on without checking the forecast, practical, unfussy, and still unmistakably Vans in design.

For a brand born under California sun, weatherproofing has become second nature. The Mid-Slip Insulated Shoe proves Vans doesn’t need blue skies to stay cool or dry.

