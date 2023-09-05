Vans' Pre-Duct Taped Slip-On Is For the 2000s Sk8r Boiz

During my brief sk8r boi phase in the mid 2000s, I recall purposely scuffing a fresh pair of checkered Vans Slip-Ons that my mum bought me earlier that day on the curb outside my house.

I was bad at skateboarding. Terrible actually. In fact, my balance was so skew-whiff I’m surprised I didn’t do more damage to my fragile body that still bruises like a peach to this day.

Still, for what I lacked in actual skating ability I was keen to make up for by looking like I knew my backside from my kickflip. And, as every one-time sk8r boi knows, owning a pair of scuffed-up Vans certainly did the trick.

The pièce de résistance for any wannabe skater’s distressed Vans, though, was the addition of some good old fashioned duct tape whether it was necessary or not.

Irrespective of the fact that Vans’ shoes are (and also have been) incredibly durable duct tape accessorising was a big thing in the world of skateboarding, so much so that this season Vans by Vault is releasing a pre-loved take of the Slip-On that comes pre-distressed and pre-duct taped.

Honestly, thirteen-year-old me would be reeling with excitement at the mere thought of the sneakers Vans has dubbed the “Lux Duct,” a style that celebrates skaters and their DIY habits.

That being said, my mum would’ve had something to say about the $115 price tag.

The model, which is available now exclusively at BILLY’s Japan, houses all the elements of a Vans Slip-On we’ve all come to love, it just saves you doing the hard work. Which is nice.