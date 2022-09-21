Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Venezia FC Has Opened a Boujee New Flagship

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

There aren’t many football clubs that can get away with opening a flagship store that boasts an almost Aimé Leon Dore-like interior and expect to get away with it. That is unless you’re Venezia FC of course, “the world's most fashionable football club."

Since dropping its acclaimed Kappa kit collection at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, Venezia FC has taken its newly-garnered fashion credentials and run with them, dropping multiple off-pitch collections alongside its performance gear.

Last week though, the now Serie B side took things up another notch by opening the doors to its boujee new flagship store located in the picturesque shadow of the Rialto Bridge, and hosted a good old fashioned knees-up for good measure, too.

Unlike traditional club shops, Venezia FC’s isn’t awash with branded key rings, bedsheets, and other waves of crap, for the Italian side do things a little differently, presenting a new selection of hoodies, track jackets, and track pants, as well as select pieces from its independent capsules and collaborations, including its sought-after rain collection.

Like last season, 2022/23’s kits caught the headlines too. Following the reveal of its home and away kits (both of which sold out online almost immediately), Venezia’s luxurious golden third strip completed the trio, making its debut in last week’s 1-1 draw with Pisa.

While the football Venezia FC is playing might currently be worthy only of the second tier, everything it’s doing off the pitch is undoubtedly that of the very highest order.

Venezia FC Rialto Store Calle Larga Mazzini 4800/B, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy

