Finally, Plainly Beautiful Verdy Sneakers

Verdy x New Balance goes against the precedent established by the Japanese graphic artist’s previous sneaker exploits.

This is a clean, refined, craft-centered piece of footwear. His previous shoes, created in collaboration with Nike? Well, they’re those hairy, colorful statement pieces are the exact opposite.

It’s a clear switch in approach. And the reason for this might lie in the fact that this isn’t technically a Verdy x New Balance sneaker, it’s the work of his newly established VK DESIGN WORKS agency.

Plus, it has Dover Street Market involved.

The pioneering retailer founded by COMME des GARÇONS’ Rei Kawakubo is hosting a pop-up with Verdy called the “gift shop” open in its Dover Street Market London store.

The first drop from Verdy’s gift shop has already arrived, complete with graphic tees, plush toys, and limited edition goods from Verdy’s Girls Don’t Cry label. The second drop arrives on August 14. This includes more collaborations, including with artist Alake Shilling and minimalist streetwear label Phingerin.

Plus, of course, these New Balance 991v2 sneakers.

Part of New Balance’s Made in UK line, where everything is produced by expert shoemakers in its Flimby factory, the shoe features a light beige mesh base with chocolate brown leather overlays. It’s a tasteful color combination, and a muted one.

The branding is also surprisingly pared back, consisting of small embroidered hits on the tongue. It makes this the most minimal shoe we’ve seen from the world of Verdy. And in second place? That’ll be his much-hyped Girls Don't Cry x Nike Dunks.

