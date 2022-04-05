Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Mercedes Is Actually Producing Virgil Abloh's Maybach S-Class

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
virgil-abloh-mercedes-benz-maybach-car-collab (2)
Mercedes
Mercedes and Virgil Abloh's Project MAYBACH collaboration comes to a close in 2022, closing the book with a bespoke car and capsule collection of thematic apparel.

Before Abloh's untimely passing in November 2021, the Off-White™ founder co-created a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 with Gorden Wagener, the Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz.

Finished with a two-tone paint job that hybridizes deep obsidian black and warm sandy beige, Abloh's customized Maybach S-Class is nothing short of top-shelf.

Mercedes
I mean, just gaze upon the interior, which boasts nappa leather lining, from the dash to the doors, with hand-painted window frames, high-pile floormats that match the tan exterior, and a unique co-branded logo imprinted throughout.

Abloh also worked with Mercedes' team to develop a new iteration of the Maybach MBX digital user interface. It's a little cheeky (and thus, very Abloh), swapping the usual profile pictures for imagery of luxury accessories, and also plenty classy, given the built-in borders that mirror the colors utilized elsewhere in the S-Class' design.

Mercedes
The S-Class is a worthy follow-up to the Project MAYBACH showcar that Abloh and Mercedes-Maybach initially revealed in early 2022.

With a design steeped in functionality, Abloh's first Maybach utilized an identical color scheme to the S-Class.

However, only the Maybach S-Class will be produced; it'll be the first Abloh-designed car to hit the streets, as his first Mercedes-Benz collab — the G-Wagon — was also a one-off concept.

150 models of Abloh's Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be produced and, obviously, they won't be cheap.

However, anyone who purchases one will receive a special package when the car is finished.

Inside, they'll find a thematic car cover and nappa-covered wooden box containing a 1/18 replica of the S-Class, two car keys and carabiner hook.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
For the rest of us non-Maybach-affording folks, there's the apparel collection that Abloh and Mercedes assembled with matching hues and logos, comprising vintage-treated T-shirts, hoodies, and even some racing gloves (Hello, Rocky).

Mercedes is using its partnership with Abloh as the launching pad for a few forward-looking ideas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For instance, Abloh's initial Project MAYBACH showcar was technically one of the first full-electric Maybachs and Mercedes will use that experience to partially inform its first consumer-focused electric model, to be revealed in 2023.

Mercedes will also be doubling down on eco-conscious design in line with Abloh's design ethos. Reportedly, the automaker is considering the end-stage of each part developed for its cars as part of a greater "recycling concept."

