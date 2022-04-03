Virgil Abloh’s Project Maybach Teases a Capsule Collection

Honoring Virgil Abloh's legacy, Mercedes-Benz unveiled Project MAYBACH, a collaborative effort between the luxury car imprint and the legendary Off-White™ founder, at Art Basel in December 2021.

Mercedes-Maybach later stated that the Project MAYBACH partnership goes beyond the actual electric vehicle, teasing that a capsule collection is also in the works.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On April 1, the luxury car brand took to Instagram to share that the Project MAYBACH collaboration with Virgil Abloh is "more than just a show car," informing people to "stay tuned for the drop."

Mercedes-Maybach confirmed that a collaborative capsule collection is dropping soon in the latest teaser images, as models sported neutral-toned pieces like hoodies, turtlenecks, baseball caps, and outerwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In December 2021, Abloh's family requested that Project MAYBACH — an electric car show originally intended for members of the press — be presented at Miami's Rubell Museum, mere days after the city hosted Abloh's final runway show.

A nod to Abloh's legacy of championing emerging talent, students from local Miami design schools gained private access to the Project MAYBACH show.

Mercedes-Benz

Working alongside Mercedes Design Chief Gorden Wagener, Abloh designed a two-seater Maybach that merges the brand's luxury knowhow with functional touches — elements that Virgil so elegantly combined in his work for Off-White™ and Louis Vuitton.

In fact, a press release specifies that the pair adhered to the motto "Sophisticated Luxury meets Outdoor Adventure" while designing the one-of-a-kind car.

Indeed, the one-of-a-kind clay-colored vehicle is both rugged and sleek, boasting a buttery leather interior and a roof rack for added versatility. It's also completely electric, augmented by a solar panel under the front hood of the car.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The collab was first announced in October — of course, the project feels extra impactful in the wake of Abloh's sudden death, a tragedy that continues to send shockwaves through the world.

"Our thoughts are with Virgil's family and teams," an official statement from Mercedes reads.

"In order to respectfully honor the work of a unique talented designer who, through his unbridled imagination, has created endless opportunities for collaboration and inspired everyone who knew his work, Mercedes-Benz is opening up Project MAYBACH, and with it Virgil's unique vision, to the public."