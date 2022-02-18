Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Sweating Becomes Sumptuous in visvim Sport

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
visvim-sport-summer-2022-collection-lookbook (4)
visvim / Keisuke Fukamizu
Toss those basic hoodies and cheapo leggings in the trash 'cuz it's once again time to upgrade to visvim Sport, the bougiest athleisure line around. Hiroki Nakamura's take on '50s-era sportswear takes organic textiles to the technical extreme, kinda, though it's not priced for the casual hobbyist.

Launched for Summer 2021, visvim Sport is as retro as anything that Nakamura designs for his mainline collection, with hoodies, T-shirts, and accessories inspired by old school gear worn by the sportsmen of yesteryear.

Unlike other contemporary workout-focused brands, though, visvim Sport eschews contemporary functionality — no Airism, Flyknit, or Swiftly Tech here — for functional fabrics of the natural variety.

Thus, tropical wool is the star of the show, with its moisture-wicking, scent-fighting capabilities put to work in caps, Highwater pants, and shorts, even informing the lining of a reversible wool fleece vest.

No cushy running shoes here, as visvim is instead rolling out a muted take on it's high-top Lanier sneaker, cut in the shape of ye olde basketball sneakers and fitted with a custom Vibram sole.

When visvim Sport launches online and internationally on February 19, I suspect the best-selling pieces (as best-selling as a slow fashion brand like visvim gets) will be the washed-out melange hoodies.

They're also a bit more interesting than the muted navy iterations that're also dropping but, either way, a nice take on a vis classic that perfectly complements the mainline visvim collection.

Still, it's hard to imagine anyone actually tossing on their expensive visvim layering pieces for a proper workout but perhaps I just don't value my own exercise enough to invest in proper pricey pieces for sweating in.

After all, NOAH founder Brendon Babenzien apparently runs in J.Press mohair sweaters so perhaps you just work out better when you sweat into luxurious layers.

Jake Silbert
