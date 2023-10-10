Wales Bonner Can't Stop Perfecting the Samba

Wales Bonner and adidas are maintaining their Samba streak, folks. After serving up gleaming spins spotted everywhere over the summer, the pair seemingly cooked a smooth burgundy take for the fall.

The Hundreds co-founder Bobby Hundreds offered first looks at the rumored upcoming pairs, which rounded off his 'fit for LA's Family Style Food Festival.

In these best looks thus far, the deep red hue strikes the Samba's suede panels while creamy white dresses the leather Three-Stripes. At the same time, a pop of royal blue peeks out from the insole, making for a bold albeit nice contrast against the rich burgundy.

Last but not least, we see traditional co-branding stamped on the familiar tongue flap as well as the heels.

Since first linking in 2020, Wales Bonner and adidas continue to issue collaborations more than worthy of attention, complete with superbly tailored sportswear and coveted footwear dressed in rotation-ready shades (yes, Sambas included).

Looking back to Wales Bonner's FW23 collection, I don't see the collaborative Sambas amongst the forthcoming lineup of Superstar-esque silhouettes. Still, there's no denying the autumn-worthiness of the latest Samba either.

Perhaps we'll be receiving both collabs very soon, given we've officially entered the cooler season (the brand's FW23 apparel is already here, too).

But for now, there aren't any confirmed release details from Wales Bonner and adidas. Just these extra good-looking angles courtesy of Mr. Hundreds.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'll be planning outfits in my head until release day (if it comes).