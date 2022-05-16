Wellgosh's SS22 Line-Up is a Functional Showcase

In its latest Spring/Summer 2022 "Wears" showcase, Wellgosh spotlights some of the most exciting functional streetwear collections of the season.

In the UK, regional retailers have been leading the pack with their carefully curated lineups of the most attention-worthy global streetwear brands. Due to the cult followings that they've amassed, several have gone on to become global players in their own right.

END. has been a staple of Newcastle before extending its reach to London and beyond English waters, while Hip Store has held it down for Leeds, and Wellgosh has remained Leicster's jewel.

Though this is just a snapshot of the British streetwear landscape, these retailers hold weight for good reason, and the Wellgosh Wears series provides a look into the global brands that it's curated to sit at this top tier.

For its latest showcase under the banner, Wellgosh looks at a series of brands that we'd consider functional staples – and certainly some of Gorpcore's leaders in the fields.

Spring/Summer 2022 collections at Wellgosh include the likes of Japanese powerhouses and wander and Snow Peak, alongside a selection of pieces from Aries, Nike's All Conditions Gear (ACG), Needles, CAV EMPT, and future classics from Kiko Kostadinov's celebrated tenure with ASICS.

These brands simply cannot be overlooked when seeking out the best in outdoor gear, and their Spring/Summer 2022 armories are some of their best in recent history – the aforementioned ASICS (the GEL-Nimbus 9) for example, flew off shelves across global retailers.

There are plenty of Gorp classics to be digested, so head over to Wellgosh to eyeball the latest in functional style for SS22.