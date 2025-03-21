Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Two Niche Outdoor Brands, One Tenacious Trek Shoe

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers

After making fans wait for nearly a year, and wander's long-teased Altra sneaker collaboration is finally here. But does the product do right by our patience?

and wander's stylish spin on Altra's Timp 5 trail shoes come equipped with a toothy Vibram sole, to ensure maximum grip on gravels, grasses, and pavements alike. To be fastened with BOA's precision fit lace system, these babies ain't goin' nowhere, no matter how your feet may flail about mid-sprint.

The roomy toe compartment is signature Altra, whereas the light, breathable, and intricately designed textile screams and wander — literally.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

All these features considered, no wonder it took the American running shoe makers and one of Japan's hottest exports a while to cook these up. But don't go thinking that — while they were in the oven — either party hasn't kept busy elsewhere.

In a maneuver that further emphasized their hit potential, Altra struck gold with a ROA link up late last year. And and wander, too, made some major moves on the match-making front, with recently released Zara and Gramicci projects, respectively.

As for the titular fusion piece, it's likely you'll see as many urban sneakerheads sporting these as you will alpine athletes. The only question that remains, is which one are you?

Image on Highsnobiety
AltraTimp 5 Boa and Wander
$200
Buy at Altra Running
Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
