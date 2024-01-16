Sign up to never miss a drop
Why Is Everyone Wearing Armani on the Red Carpet?

in Style

There's been one clear winner at every single one of the 2024 award shows thus far: Giorgio Armani. The Italian luxury label is suddenly dressing everyone, from the entertainment industry's household names to the young ingenues who clutch culture in the palm of their hands.

The questions here are how and why.

You can get a taste for the latter by even briefly skimming the pre- and post-show press releases that Armani blasts out, each revealing a breathtaking sample of Hollywood movers and/or shakers.

Take the 2024 Golden Globes, where Armani dressed A-listers like Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Amanda Seyfried, and even director Martin Scorsese while also suiting up next-gen icons: Charles Melton, Jeremy O. Harris, Finneas.

It's not so much about pushing the fashion envelope — most of the aforementioned folks, dudes especially, wore variations of the award show uniform — as much as covering the widest swath of rarefied ground by enlisting both established and emerging talent.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Armani achieved a similar trick for the 2024 Emmy awards. On one hand, Calista Flockhart, Charlie Day, and Stephen Colbert. On the other, White Lotus stars Beatrice Grannò and Leo Woodall, capped with barely-clothed man of the moment Jeremy Allen White.

At comparably smaller events like the Critics Choice Awards, Armani was omnipresent. There, it dressed a dream blunt rotation of Carey Mulligan, Paul Giamatti, Emily Blunt, and Brendan Fraser.

It was less about the young talent and more about the variety of the names here, which makes sense given that most Critics Choice nominees are established actors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Armani even owned the National Board of Review Awards with the ageless elegance of the Princess Bride herself, Anne Hathaway.

Certainly, Armani isn't the only big-time fashion player dressing famous folks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Prada has proven nearly as dominant throughout the 2024 awards season with strong representation both from its elegant womenswear and adroit menswear, while Gucci flexed its influence by snagging three of the biggest names at the Golden Globes: Taylor Swift, Julia Garner, and Ryan Gosling.

Still, no one's competing with Armani's scope or scale — the 50-year-old brand is dressing everyone.

What gives?

To be clear, that Armani is one of fashion's great names has never been in dispute.

Even the most fashion-agnostic recognize the house that Giorgio built — especially taking the paninari into consideration, it's not unfair to call him Italy's answer to Ralph Lauren (or vice versa).

Unlike its conglomerate-owned peers, though, Armani mostly keeps to itself.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sure, it engages in plenty of ad-making, campaign shooting, and celebrity endorsing but Armani highest-end imprints are the industry's great ascetic ideal, too proud to modernize its marketing — Armani only operates one TikTok page: Armani Beauty — and comfortable in the knowledge that its core clientele will always exist. If you build it, they will come.

The czar of clean lines, the king of the carrot cut, Armani's clothes epitomized quiet luxury decades before the term was coined — as the designer himself once told Highsnobiety, his brand has always been shaped by the idea of "timeless elegance. Less is better.”

Except when it comes to award shows, apparently.

According to industry scuttlebutt, Armani (the brand) is getting serious about red carpets. The 2024 award season is merely the fruits of Armani's labors, Highsnobiety has learned, following a period of renewed effort in courting VIP clients.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though Armani has been a red carpet presence as long as there's been red carpets, this newfound ubiquity is a new development.

This is the "how" mentioned above, in relation to the question, "How is Armani dressing so many famous people?" As for the "why," well, that's still up for debate. It's not about the clothes — most of Armani's red carpet looks are purposely, simply event-appropriate.

It's not like anyone needs to be convinced that Armani's name is synonymous with luxury or that it's still capable of classic red carpet clothing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Again, what's most admirable about Armani's 2024 run isn't just that it's dressing a lot of people — though it is also doing that, and in impressive numbers to boot — but that Armani is gamely reaching Hollywood's young guns and old guard.

It's a solid feat and it's not going unnoticed.

