Pockets, Pockets, Pockets: It’s White Mountaineering SS23
It feels pretty obvious to say but, what White Mountaineering doesn’t know about merging everyday clothing with functional wear probably isn’t worth knowing.
I’m not talking about your bang average GORE-TEX jacket that’s as good for a treacherous hike as it is for a jaunt down the pub, I’m going deeper than that. Think shirts with zip pockets, two-piece suits with a tonne of storage, and those baggy coats with umpteenth compartments.
As a self-confessed fan of an abnormal amount of pockets on a garment, White Mountaineering hits the spot time and time again. And for Spring/Summer 2023, it’s no different.
Blousons, parkas, and hooded coats house more pockets that you can shake a stick at, with shorts and a myriad of cargo pants following a similar trend.
The functional vibe is continued through a collaboration with camping wear label Grip Swany which welcomes a crisp white vest that can be used as a tote bag thanks to a zipper on the hem.
Merrell also joins White Mountaineering’s long list of collaborators with a pair of orange and blue waterproof sneakers, with partnerships alongside Vans, Briefing, and Gramicci also making an appearance.
In truth, SS23 is service as usual for White Mountaineering, which is a good thing when your service is of the highest quality. Long live functional clothing, I say!