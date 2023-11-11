Martine Rose, Kendrick Lamar, & Baby Keem Are Collaborating, Finally

And so, Kendrick Lamar and Martine Rose's style chronicles continues.

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem are linking with the London-based eponymous label for a collaborative collection dubbed Martine Rose x The Hillbillies.

The Hillbillies? Yes, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's collab name. For fans, this may also take you back to May, when the familial duo dropped their "The Hillbillies" music video — the one where Kendrick crowned himself "best-dressed moving forward," all the while flexing his fave fashion label (Martine Rose, by the way). Yes, that one.

Tyler, the Creator was there too, casually popping up in the video to confirm his Camp Flog Gnaw carnival was back on this year.

At the time, it seemed like a bunch of cool stuff was happening at once — Camp Flog Gnaw was back, Kendrick confidently recognized his style status, and anything Martine Rose is always a good thing. But looking back, it was full of easter eggs.

I say this because Martine Rose x The Hillbillies collaboration is set to debut at Camp Flog Gnaw carnival, which goes down on November 11 and November 12. Not to mention, Kendrick and Baby Keem are among the stacked acts to take the stage at the festival this weekend. In short, everything is going according to the tease back in May.

Rose herself announced the collab ahead of the Camp Flog Gnaw weekend, but there are no details on what the collection will entail. I'm thinking of track jackets, oversized tees, and maybe some sporty jerseys. Who knows? Perhaps we'll catch the Hillbillies wearing it on stage.

Martine Rose has dressed Kendrick on numerous occasions, including his Shox-ing moment at 2023 Grammy Awards. Plus, the pair partnered up for some yeehaw-worthy leather garments previously.

"Bucketlist to work with Martine Rose; she is camera shy but gangsta. Say hello to my young," Kendrick said of the designer in an Instagram post (now deleted or archived).

When Martine Rose and Kendrick Lamar get together, it's typically nothing short of stylish goodness. I'm expecting similar results with the Martine Rose x The Hillbillies collection.