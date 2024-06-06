Celtics? Mavs? Drake & Metro Boomin Are the Real NBA Finals Rivals

ESPN and Drake's October’s Very Own (OVO) fashion brand have teamed up to create an exclusive NBA Finals jacket. Not that surprising itself except for the fact that, for some reason, Drake's frenemy Metro Boomin is also part of the equation.

Let's start with the jacket. Limited to only 175 units, the jacket has a classic varsity look, with wool body, leather sleeves sporting the NBA on ESPN logo, and the back showcasing the OVO owl and the ESPN emblem. Adding to its exclusivity, each jacket is embroidered with its unique number out of the limited 175 produced.

With the chance to become a niche collector's item, these jackets bring together sports broadcasting with high-end streetwear nicely, and symbolize the cultural synergy between basketball and hip-hop.

1 / 6 ESPN

And now onto Metro Boomin.

To put it simply, Drake and Metro Boomin, one of the best hip-hop producers in the world right now, don't like each other as Metro is the producer behind “Runnin Outta Time” from We Don’t Trust You, the original song that ignited the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Ahead of game one, on June 6, Metro Boomin starred in a commercial for ABC previewing the NBA Finals, and the 30-second clip is soundtracked by none other than “Runnin Outta Time”. Accidental choice? Who knows.

In true sports broadcasting style, the timing of this fashion collab and commercial couldn't be better. It's breathing new life into a beef that fans thought it was over and that will stay in the collective consciousness of hip-hop heads forever, and it coincides with of one the most anticipated sporting events of the year, the NBA season grand finale.

While the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks face off in 2024 NBA Finals, Drake and Metro Boomin behind-the-scene rivalry adds an extra touch of drama to watch for.