Wiz Khalifa? More LIke Wiz CELINE-a

Wiz Khalifa is in his CELINE era. Actually, he's quietly been there for some time: it's only just now that it became obvious that we're smack dab in the middle of Khalifa's transformation into Wiz CELINE-a.

Khalifa's CELINE crossover became official on June 16, when CELINE unveiled portraits of Wiz Khalifa photographed by Hedi Slimane himself.

It's quite an honor to be lensed by the reclusive Slimane, who enjoys photography at least as much as he does designing clothes.

1 / 2 CELINE / Hedi Slimane CELINE / Hedi Slimane

Nearly every CELINE campaign is also shot by Slimane. These exquisite black-and-white images frequently star famous friends of the brand and Slimane's personal heroes.

For instance, recent CELINE models have included Bob Dylan, Nick Cave's son, burgeoning French actress Suzanne Lindon, Strokes singer Julian Casablancas, and K-Pop superstar Lisa of BLACKPINK fame.

Wiz Khalifa is one of the first rappers to star in a CELINE campaign though he's not the first CELINE-approved rapper.

CELINE / Hedi Slimane

Remember back in the COVID-19 pandemic days, Slimane debuted a drone-filmed runway show soundtracked by a special remix of TIAGZ' “They Call Me Tiago."

Savvy observers may have been able to see Wiz Khalifa's CELINE ambassadorship coming.

Khalifa has worn hardly any luxury label beyond CELINE since at least December 2022 — he went to no less than two CELINE runway shows, sitting front row at Fall/Winter 2023, repping CELINE at the Grammy awards and movie premieres

CELINE / Hedi Slimane

It's a good time to publicly get Khalifa on board the CELINE train, either way: Wiz Khalifa's entire discography — or at least most of it — is best-suited to the summertime, especially his high-energy hits ("Black & Yellow," anyone?).

Plus, the lanky rapper, who's covered with tattoos and stands tall at an imposing 6'4" is himself quite modelesque.

Perhaps Khalifa's appointment preludes a few more CELINE-meets-rapper link-ups? Only Slimane knows for sure.