Hedi Slimane Departs CELINE as Creative Director

Hedi Slimane and CELINE have parted ways, ending the French designer's seven-year tenure as CELINE's creative director.

The decision was announced on October 2 — the day after Paris Fashion Week officially ended and three days after CELINE's Summer 2025 collection was presented, marking an eventful few days — confirming rumors that have been swirling for some months.

In late April, talk of a "thorny contract negotiation" between Slimane and CELINE's parent company LVMH started circulating. Whether those negotiations have led to his exit is presently unclear.

LVMH's brief statement about the matter is predictably vague and complimentary, not offering any hints at the reason for the split: "Under his creative and artistic direction, CELINE has experienced exceptional growth and established itself as an iconic French couture house,” it begins.

CELINE underwent a huge transformation under Hedi Slimane's reign. Taking over from Phoebe Philo in 2018, the designer swiftly embarked on a name change (dropping the accented "é") and brought his typical youth culture-inspired design language to the house. It seemed to work, with CELINE's revenue skyrocketing and annual sales nearly reaching €2.5 billion.

The growth that Slimane managed under CELINE as well as his star-studded CV will surely make him an in-demand figure. Early rumors have already linked him with a job at Chanel, however, several names are being touted as Chanel's next creative director.

Meanwhile, Michael Rider has emerged as an early candidate to fill the open position left by Slimane. The designer left his position as creative director of Polo Ralph Lauren women's in May, fueling speculation about his next moves.

Hedi Slimane's departure from CELINE has only expanded the current fashion rumor mill.