Highsnobiety
If Nike & Levi’s Can Do It, Converse & Wrangler Can Too

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Converse
If Nike and Levi’s can denim-fy an Air Max, Converse and Wrangler can wrangle up some indigo Chucks.

The Wrangler x Converse All Star Aged Hi drops in two colorways stitched from American denim mythology. 

One’s a deep indigo built with Kaihara denim, finished with orange seams, a brown leather patch, and a Wrangler tab that feels ripped from a back pocket. 

The other’s a rodeo red, a nod to the jackets handed to rodeo champs in the ’50s, embroidered proudly with “Wrangler Jeans” and “Converse Shoes.”

Both pairs keep Converse’s signature DNA, off-white midsoles, All Star heel plates, waffle soles, but the denim treatment makes them feel aged, almost archival, like thrift-store grails that already lived a few lives.

That plays perfectly into the current mood. Denim sneakers are trending hard, from that Nike x Levi’s collab to adidas' raw denim Superstars, but Wrangler’s collab with Nike’s sister company feels different. 

In vintage circles and on TikTok, creators are rediscovering Wrangler and Lee not as budget cowboy brands but as Americana with soul. In Japan, they’ve long been cult favorites, Kaihara denim, LECHOPPE collabs, Edwin revivals, and now Converse has found a way to bottle that rediscovery into sneakers.

Available September 12 on Converse, priced at $80 for the Indigo sneaker and $100 for Red, these Chucks feel like a fair entry fee to step straight into the denim conversation.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
