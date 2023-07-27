Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: Y-3 FW23 Is the Past, Present & Future All Rolled Into One

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Yohji Yamamoto and adidas’ approach to avant-garde sportswear has been revolutionary with Y-3.

Since day one, Yohji’s contemporary take on archival adidas silhouettes has urged onlookers to reconsider the very nature of sportswear design, by revisiting archival designs to confront the future.

Two decades into their ongoing partnership, Yamamoto and adidas embarks on chapter three of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the latest instalment of its year-long exploratory narrative, which is set to land online August 1.

1 / 2

Having visited Yohji’s homeland of Japan for Spring/Summer 2023, this season’s Y-3 campaign journeys closer home to adidas’ birthplace of Berlin, Germany, to meet the city’s creative community.

1 / 2

For Yohji, once again FW23 is about recontextualizing and finding contradictions in dynamic juxtapositions. The Japanese designer — whose own eponymous label is also renowned for its audaciously innovative takes — once again draws on athletic iconography, silhouettes, and materials, and serves them through his renegade vision.

1 / 2

Take this season’s collegiate motifs, for example, which take inspiration from vintage varsity-style lettering, or the graphics that adorn jackets, t-shirts, and hoodies, each draw having been inspired by adidas’ rich sporting legacy.

1 / 2

Footwear too stays true to Yohji’s conceptual impetus. The Y-3 CENTENNIAL HI and Y-3 CENTENNIAL LO, which reimagine a quintessential athletic footwear silhouette, arrive in elevated material make-ups, while signature adidas Originals archival silhouettes like the Y-3 SUPERSTAR, Y-3 MARATHON TR, and Y-3 GAZELLE, arrive updated, albeit subtle.

While Y-3 releases might not always garner the hype or the credit it deserves, but perhaps that's a part of its draw. For a label to take timeless looks and reimagine them for the future is one thing in itself, but to have been doing so for nearly twenty-years is another completely. Y-3 truly is the past, present, and future, all rolled into one.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023