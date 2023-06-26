Sign up to never miss a drop
Yohji Yamamoto's SS24 adidas Y-3 Sneakers Up the Ante

Words By Sam Cole

In the partnership between adidas and Yohji Yamamoto, a great beauty exists. Possessing desirability not often achieved in relationships between designers and their sportswear counterparts, Y-3, as a brand, is responsible for some of Three Stripes' most ground-breaking sneakers, and SS24 has plenty more to whet the appetite.

The knocking of heads between Yohji Yamamoto and adidas, whether or not anybody knew it would be as such, created magic. You can't talk about mid-2010s sneakers without referencing the Y-3 Qasa High, a sneaker so beloved that adidas and Yohji saw to its return earlier this year.

Year-to-year, season-to-season, Yohji Yamamoto has tirelessly refined Y-3, making it one of adidas' finest-ever achievements.

Thanks to Paris Fashion Week, we received our first look at what SS24 will have to offer. The collection bares no shortage of beauty, with sophisticated looks crafted with Yamamoto's keen eye for detail while offering a revolution of sorts where footwear is concerned.

Exploring the concept of “Contra-Natural” — a view that seeks beauty in the duality of organic and synthetic — the collection sees Yohji rethink and rework some of Three Stripes' most iconic flagship designs for a truly avant-garde finish.

The Stan Smith and Country, the first of which was first seen last year, are characteristically bold, as each has had its traditional build maximalized to peak modernity.

Amongst the familiar sneaker faces, you'll find some of Y-3's more progressive designs, including the Gendo, Kyasu, and Itogo, each of which sets an incredibly high standard for the collection as a whole.

