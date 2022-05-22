Y-3's QASA HIGH is Back, and Suddenly it's 2013 Again

Brand: Y-3

Model: QASA HIGH

Release Date: May 25

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at adidas Y-3

Editor's Notes: Man, the early-mid 2010s were such an era, weren't they? Sure, I definitely have nostalgia bias having been in my teens during that time, but come on – Watch The Throne? Cruel Summer? Channel Orange? Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 2? Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy? Hood by Air? Off-White's debut? The list goes on.

It was a time of high flair, risk-taking, and a pretty upfront no fucks given attitude. These were the years where luxury and streetwear really collided at full force, paving the way for many of the industry-shaping collaborations that we continue to see today. As far as I'm concerned, the latter end of that decade, and the current one, are still trying to recapture that magic.

Personally, no era beats the early-mid 2010s, so it's great to see a monumental release from that time being shown some renewed love during a time that Y2K is being laid on thick. I am, of course, talking about the reintroduction of adidas and Yohji Yamamoto's iconic QASA HIGH.

To this day, the Y-3 QASA HIGH remains one of the most beloved high-end and sportswear crossover sneaker silhouettes to touch the market – and for good reason. Releasing in 2013 during the peak of Tumblr, the sneaker became the go-to for streetwear enthusiasts and online style subcultures such as the Health Goth, Urban Ninja, and so on.

The silhouette is unmistakable. Its expressive EVA outsole which was cherry-picked from adidas’ 90s Tubular running technology, neoprene sock-like upper, elasticated strapping, leather toe-cap, and suede heel lining make it one of the most desirable avant-garde takes on a high-top sneaker – and honestly, it's perfect.

For its return, the QASA HIGH maintains all of its original glory, once again touching down in its classic white-on-black colorway. Here's hoping that the beloved triple black iteration isn't far behind.

