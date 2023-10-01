Y/Project SS24 Was Full of Twists, Turns, & Snakes

Whether middle finger earrings or playing body tricks with Jean Paul Gaultier (or even outfitting an extremely muscled Nicole Kidman), Glenn Martens knows how to keep fashion exciting. And for Y/Project's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, the creative director simply kept the fun going.

A night out with Y/Project in Paris saw the brand issue more of its fabric manipulations, clustered boots, and, erm, snakes. Indeed, Y/Project offered a holy trinity of serpent necklaces (not real snakes, by the way), which either spread across models' chests or coiled around their neck.

Slithering details aside, Y/Project SS24 was full of twists and turns elsewhere. Gathered denim bags, crumpled dresses, and bunched-up boots met stacked trousers and uneven tops.

A hooded denim 'fit spoke to the likes of a particular bad gal in her motha era (who also happens to be a Martens girl). Oh, how we hope to get a Y/Project SS24 moment from her.

Y/Project SS24 also presented some baggy gradient shorts, fresh trench coat interpretations, excellent patterned garments, and — oh look — more ways to flip people off without uttering a word or moving a finger (the middle one, at least).

Fresh off a slippery albeit shiny Diesel presentation, Martens turns around to deliver yet another exciting presentation with Y/Project SS24.