Y/Project's Salomon Sneakers Are Scrumptiously Scrunched Up (EXCLUSIVE)

After sitting out of Paris Fashion Week, Y/Project unveiled its Fall/Winter 2024 collection with quite the lookbook. The FW24 catalog was packed with familiar faces, new twisted clothes, and first looks at that Salomon collab we've been waiting for.

A couple of days ago, Y/Project casually teased its Salomon team-up, giving us a clever preview of the shoe's toe marked with collaborative branding. The label returns with even better views of its Salomon shoe, revealed to be a collaborative Speedcross 3.

The Salomon Speedcross 3 reentered the scene in March 2024 and is already getting the Y/Project treatment. Seriously. Y/Project's presence is felt all over the sneaker.

Y/Project's Salomon Speedcross 3 sneaker boasts an upper of satiny bunched-up material, a nod to the brand's signature twisting and turning clothes, which often leave its runway guests speechless (in the best way, of course).

1 / 2 Y/Project / Daniele Mango

That same scrunchy fabric also opens up at the top, presenting a sort of second layer on the Salomon shoe (basically, it reveals the co-branded tongue).

The Y/Project x Salomon sneaker preserves the Speedcross 3's quicklace system and famously chunky sole. Fans can also count on plenty of Salomon logos, now joined by Y/Project branding.

Y/Project's Salomon Speedcross 3 sneaker arrives in two classic colorways, black and white, both expected to drop sometime around August 2024.

It's crazy to think that Glenn Martens has been wowing us — Rihanna included — with his Y/Project collections for ten years now.

Martens is going all out for his Y/Project anniversary, and rightfully so. Y/Project's star-studded FW24 lookbook featured a mixture of Martens' family and famous friends like Olympian Élodie Ouédraogo, musician Charli XCX, and Martens' dad Matthias.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In addition to reuniting with past collaborators like Melissa for the collection, Y/Project finally met Salomon to give us the scrumptiously scrunched sneakers we never knew we needed until now.