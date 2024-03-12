Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Y/Project's Salomon Sneakers Are Scrumptiously Scrunched Up (EXCLUSIVE)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

After sitting out of Paris Fashion Week, Y/Project unveiled its Fall/Winter 2024 collection with quite the lookbook. The FW24 catalog was packed with familiar faces, new twisted clothes, and first looks at that Salomon collab we've been waiting for.

A couple of days ago, Y/Project casually teased its Salomon team-up, giving us a clever preview of the shoe's toe marked with collaborative branding. The label returns with even better views of its Salomon shoe, revealed to be a collaborative Speedcross 3.

The Salomon Speedcross 3 reentered the scene in March 2024 and is already getting the Y/Project treatment. Seriously. Y/Project's presence is felt all over the sneaker.

Y/Project's Salomon Speedcross 3 sneaker boasts an upper of satiny bunched-up material, a nod to the brand's signature twisting and turning clothes, which often leave its runway guests speechless (in the best way, of course).

1 / 2
Y/Project / Daniele Mango

That same scrunchy fabric also opens up at the top, presenting a sort of second layer on the Salomon shoe (basically, it reveals the co-branded tongue).

The Y/Project x Salomon sneaker preserves the Speedcross 3's quicklace system and famously chunky sole. Fans can also count on plenty of Salomon logos, now joined by Y/Project branding.

Y/Project's Salomon Speedcross 3 sneaker arrives in two classic colorways, black and white, both expected to drop sometime around August 2024.

It's crazy to think that Glenn Martens has been wowing us — Rihanna included — with his Y/Project collections for ten years now.

Martens is going all out for his Y/Project anniversary, and rightfully so. Y/Project's star-studded FW24 lookbook featured a mixture of Martens' family and famous friends like Olympian Élodie Ouédraogo, musician Charli XCX, and Martens' dad Matthias.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In addition to reuniting with past collaborators like Melissa for the collection, Y/Project finally met Salomon to give us the scrumptiously scrunched sneakers we never knew we needed until now.

Shop Salomon sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
XT PU.RE Advanced
Salomon
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-4 OG
Salomon
$190
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • y/project salomon collab 2024
    When Y/Project Met Salomon...
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon X-Alp sneaker in leather
    Salomon's Technical Trail Shoes Are Even Better in Leather
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main mar week 1
    From ASICS to Timberland, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main Feb week 5
    From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon's most popular freestyle boots, the Launch Lace Team and the Ivy Boa color matching Salomon Sportstyle XT-6 for a FW23 Limited Collection.
    Salomon Turned Snow Boots Into a Techy Trail Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • y/project salomon collab 2024
    Y/Project's Salomon Sneakers Are Scrumptiously Scrunched (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Behind The Scenes: A Brief History Of Costume Design From Cinema To TV Shows
    • Style
  • Ollie Olanipekun's New Nature Initiative
    New Nature Is Redefining Being Outdoors
    • Culture
  • foam mules
    The Foam Mule Market Is Booming
    • Sneakers
  • C.P. Company x Kiko Kostadinov 2024.
    Kiko Made a C.P. Company Classic Unclassic
    • Style
  • Designer JiyongKim seen holding his clothes at the 2024 LVMH Prize
    JiyongKim's Unsimple Clothes Are Shaped By Sunlight
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024