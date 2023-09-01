Everything to Know About adidas' Next YEEZY Sale

adidas has thus far held two gangbusters YEEZY shoe sales this year, following up the barn-burning May 2023 drops with the similarly successful August 2023 rollout, which was staggered across the entire month and delivered sought-after sneakers like the "Zebra"-esque "Blue Tint" YEEZY 350 and OG YEEZY 700 "Wave Runner."

Even those two huge sales, which drove millions of dollars in revenue for adidas and YEEZY founder Kanye "Ye" West, weren't the last adidas YEEZY drop, though.

According to YEEZY-starved sneakerheads, there's at least one more adidas will sell-off leftover YEEZY sneaker stock at least one more time by the end of 2023.

Keep in mind that this is pure speculation and that adidas declines to comment on future YEEZY shoe releases.

However, word is that adidas is planning another YEEZY stock sale by the 2023 holiday season — think November/December.

Given that the date of adidas' prospective YEEZY sale is several months away at earliest, no wonder that information is scarce, bordering on nonexistent.

Given that a plethora of leaked YEEZY shoes and SLIDE sandals remain unreleased, even after both of adidas' far-reaching sales, it seems highly likely that the leftover YEEZY sneaker stock remains pretty substantial.

1 / 3 adidas

Even still, adidas' August 2023 YEEZY sale was impressively expansive, encompassing a host of new sneaker colorways and never-before-seen silhouettes.

But the fact remains that several fan-favorite YEEZY footwear styles remained unreleased, including the various marble-dyed YEEZY SLIDE sandals that've popped up on sneaker leak pages over the past several months.

Ye himself is relatively distanced from the adidas YEEZY sales, which ought to be little surprise considering how adidas publicly cut ties with Ye following his late 2022 anti-Semitic rants.

The YEEZY founder has also appeared publicly disinterested in sneakers entirely, having been seen wearing nothing but socks during his prolonged international vacation with wife Bianca Censori, and sometimes not even that.

As taken by socks as Ye currently is, little surprise that his in-house YEEZY footwear designs appear to be going in the direction of squishy, laceless slip-ons.

Bear in mind that though adidas is not officially working with Ye, he does receive some of the proceeds from adidas' leftover YEEZY shoe sales. adidas donates some of the other proceeds to anti-hate charities, including the Anti-Defamation League.