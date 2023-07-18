Is Foot Locker Making a YEEZY U-Turn?

Foot Locker could well be stocking YEEZY product as early as August 2023, that’s if rumors across social media of a potential u-turn are anything to go by.

Less than 12 months after cutting ties with YEEZY founder Kanye "Ye" West, it's rumored that Foot Locker could once again be stocking YEEZY product as early as August 2023. That’s after a list of silhouettes and release dates was reportedly leaked on Twitter, rumored to be part of adidas second YEEZY restock of 2023.

Highsnobiety has reached out to Foot Locker for comment on the rumors.

Despite the controversy that quite rightly still surrounds Ye and his YEEZY brand, Twitter users look to be nothing but pumped for the potential return of the label at Foot Locker.

If Foot Locker does make the rumored u-turn on its well-documented YEEZY decision, it could well result in a domino effect with other retailers also likely wanting to cash in. Well, either that or it could see a PR nightmare inside Foot Locker HQ.

The American retailer was just one of a host of companies to cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West back in October 2022 following the rapper’s slew of antisemitic remarks and extensions of his well-documented espousal of Christian nationalist beliefs.

Foot Locker, alongside the likes of Balenciaga, adidas, and GAP, announced that it would be pulling all YEEZY products from its stores with immediate effect and that it would “not be supporting any future YEEZY product drops.”

“Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior,” read a statement from the retailer at the time.

“While we remain a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections — we will not be supporting any future YEEZY product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”⁠

