adidas YEEZY's Next Phase Includes All-New 500 "Tactical Boot"

Sneakers

adidas YEEZY's second phase of its second sale is here, with the German sportswear label dropping off another delivery of YEEZY shoes.

Ahead of the second sale, adidas announced the second release of leftover YEEZY shoes would arrive in phases throughout August, with the first delivery commencing on August 2. Now, it's time for phase two.

adidas updated its YEEZY website recently to reflect the latest release, scheduled to go down on August 9 via adidas' CONFIRMED app and select retailers (Foot Locker reportedly backed out of further YEEZY sales, so maybe don't expect them to land there).

adidas YEEZY's second sale part two will include six YEEZY shoes: YEEZY FOAM RNR, two YEEZY BOOST 350 V2, YEEZY slides, YEEZY Knit Runner, and the all-new 500 Tactical Boot in black.

The utilitarian-influenced boot has been floating around since 2019, surfacing in a tan-tinted scheme followed by first looks at the black colorway earlier this year.

Now, the 500 Tactical Boot is ready for landing. And for fans looking to cop, it's now or never — well, retail wise. adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden recently confirmed that adidas will no longer sell YEEZYs after it selling its remaining stock.

"The YEEZY product is something that he created, he’s the inventor of it and we have been his partner. To take his designs and sell them off later, which we technically legally could do, is not part of our strategy,” Gulden said during an earnings call.

“Our task now is to limit the damage, get rid of the inventory, use the proceeds to good … and build a business later without Yeezy.”

