It’s Official: Balenciaga and Kanye Are Finished

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Earlier this week we asked whether Kanye’s anti-Semitism would ultimately end his relationship with Balenciaga and Demna Gvasalia. Well, we now have our answer: yes.

According to reports, parent company Kering has confirmed that the French fashion house would no longer be working on projects with Ye following a string of controversial public comments – including anti-Semitic threats – over the past few weeks.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” read a brief statement.

Balenciaga distancing itself from Kanye makes it the latest brand to do so after GAP ended its partnership with the rapper and then stopped selling YEEZY GAP entirely, while adidas has followed suit after provisionally putting the pair’s deal “under review”.

Kanye – who opened Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week last month – has been on a downward spiral since showing his surprise (and frankly ridiculous) YEEZY season 9 show that same week, one that featured his inexplicable “White Lives Matter” tees.

This was followed by a barrage of anti-Semitism and a subsequent suspension from Instagram and Twitter, which then led him to agreeing to buy right-wing social media platform Parler.

Not to mention Ye's lies about the George Floyd's murder, a fall-out with JP Morgan, and not to mention the ongoing harassment of countless compatriots has proven to be the final Kanye straw.

Yet as his revelations continue to roll on, they’re seemingly becoming more and more dangerous. But as those around him continue to distance themselves both professionally and personally, surely it’s only a matter of time before Kanye is basically just speaking to himself.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
