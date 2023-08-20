Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Yep, There Could’ve Been a YEEZY Samba Shoe

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

adidas YEEZY may be over, but more of what could've been continue to roll in — we're talking about unreleased YEEZY prototypes, by the way.

In July, former YEEZY designer Kitty Shukman revealed more looks at the D Rose x YEEZY collab and other rippled YEEZY footwear that will never be.

And the latest comes to fans as the best look yet at what's claimed to be a YEEZY Samba sample. Yes, there could've been a YEEZY Samba.

First seen back in 2019, the adidas YEEZY 150 Samba looks rather chunky, leaning into both the feels of a skate shoe and adidas' beloved football shoe.

Indeed, the YEEZY Samba would've checked a few boxes if it dropped today: one for the fashion's puffy footwear obsessions, another check for the prevailing Samba wave, and another for the skate bro trend.

A smooth black suede takes over the YEEZY Samba's upper, topped with a golden "Wyoming" branding in place of the standard Samba branding. Down below, an extra-thick gum sole settles out, reminding us of the newest Samba XLG, which boasts an equally-hefty sole finished in translucent rubber.

In other throwback images, the YEEZY Samba joined a gathering of other YEEZYs, including a never-released boot similar to the 2021 YEEZY NSLTD boot.

Also, do we spot an obscure FOAM RNR amongst the lineup? We wouldn't be surprised as the highly-debated prehistoric-level shoe didn't arrive till 2020 amidst the global pandemic.

Anyways. Sadly for YEEZY fans, it's unlikely the YEEZY Sambas will see a release, given the terminated partnership and adidas' quest to get rid of leftover YEEZYs.

Speaking of leftover YEEZY shoes, August adidas YEEZY sales are underway as we speak.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023

    • Style
  • adidas samba

    The Essential adidas Samba Shopping List

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    10 of the Best Skate Shoes on the Market Right Now

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Gigi Hadid Is Serving Jorts (With a Side of Samba)

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Air Jordan 1 Low “Neutral Grey” Is Due for the ‘85 Makeover

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Enter the Tone Zone: Why Are One-Color Sneakers Everywhere?

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    D.S. & Durga's Tennis-Inspired Fragrance, Crush Balls, Is an Ace

    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Drake's Latest Thique Shoes Are All Puff & PDF

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Indeed, Kendall Jenner Is Serving

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    These Jeans Aren't Dirty, They're Diesel!

    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023