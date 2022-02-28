Here's How to Cop YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga

This article was published on February 20 and updated on February 28

After months of anticipation, we're finally set to see a bigger release from Kanye West's YEEZY GAP collaboration.

Last year, we saw a slow rollout that featured the signature Round Jacket in blue, red, and black iterations, as well as the Perfect Hoodie, which sold out (and re-sold) within minutes.

But fans have been itching for even more products to be release. Unverified whispers and imagery of collaborative hoodies, T-shirts, and sweatpants suggested that the drop was set to go down on February 22, aligning with Ye's DONDA 2 concert in Miami.

You may not be able to listen to DONDA 2 without the $200 Stem Player but at least you could rock new YEEZY GAP threads — or at least that was presumably the idea.

After collaborating with Balenciaga creative director Demna on the DONDA merch (all of it) and the listening parties, Ye announced that the two would also be partnering up to create a YEEZY GAP capsule dubbed YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga. It was only a matter of time!

YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga was rumored to drop on February 22, coinciding with Ye's DONDA 2 release on Pluto's return.

A countdown clock that ticked down until 9 a.m. EST on YEEZY GAP's website hinted that these rumblings of a February 22 drop were accurate but when the countdown hit zero, the website simply reverted back to its typical "SIGN UP FOR UPDATES" text.

However, a day later, official information about the YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga collection has finally arrived.

"IN CONTINUED ALIGNMENT OF YE’S CREATIVE ENDEAVORS, AN INTERSECTION OF MUSIC, ART AND CULTURE, THIS DEBUT OFFERING COINCIDES WITH YE’S DONDA 2 EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE IN MIAMI," the press release says.

Comprising eight distinct styles and showcased on a series of suitably masked models, this debut collection reflects "YE AND DEMNA’S SHARED VISION OF UTILITARIAN DESIGN" and include staple pieces like T-shirts, hoodies, a denim jacket, and pant — all you need to get Ye's double denim look.

Optimistically, the recurring dove motif "REPRESENTS AN UNNAMED HOPE FOR THE FUTURE."

The stylized lookbook that accompanies YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga's first drop is steeped in, well, Yeezy's style, with plenty of baggy layers and shiny technical fabrics. Most of the stuff it showcases — puffy pullovers, leather pants, and backpacks — isn't actually dropping this time, hinting at future drops.

The collection dropped on February 23 via YEEZY GAP's website and February 28 on Farfetch.

Though some pieces sold out immediately, nothing ships until one or two months after purchase.

Some items were also available at the Miami listening party, granting fans a first stab at the special product.

Prices are not for the faint of heart, with seamless, 3/4 sleeve, and long-sleeved T-shirts weighing in at $140 apiece, $180 for fitted sweatpants, $220 for washed and distressed jeans, $240 for a hoodie, and $440 for the centerpiece, an oversized and padded distressed denim jacket.